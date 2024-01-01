Travel | Apr 23

Toyama Tulip Fair Opens with Three Million Blooms

Toyama, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - The annual Tonami Tulip Fair in Toyama has kicked off this year with a stunning expanse of three million tulips, attracting visitors from all over Japan and abroad, eager to experience the vibrant beauty of spring in full bloom.

This year's theme, "Waves of Colors Spreading Through Tulips," brings to life the image of smiles and comfort spreading like ripples across the large floral displays. The fair features 300 varieties of tulips, each contributing to the colorful spectacle.

Tonami is uniquely suited for tulip cultivation due to its favorable climate and soil conditions. The region's affinity for tulips began post-World War II when tulip bulbs were imported from the Netherlands. Over time, Tonami has become one of Japan's leading tulip bulb production areas, and the fair itself serves both as a celebration and a showcase of the local horticultural skills.

The event is set in a picturesque landscape where the tulips are arranged in meticulously designed floral displays and patterns, which often include thematic designs that change yearly.

The fair's highlight is the large flower beds that create intricate designs and images, viewable from elevated platforms for a better perspective of the artistic floral arrangements.

According to the organizers, about 70% of the tulips were in bloom on the opening day, with full bloom expected by the end of the month. The Tonami Tulip Fair will continue to delight visitors until May 5th, offering a spectacular view of one of nature's most cherished heralds of spring.

Source: TBS

