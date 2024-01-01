Kobe Port Tower Welcomes Visitors After Renovation

KOBE, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - Kobe Port Tower is set for a grand reopening on April 26 after undergoing its first renovations since its opening in 1963.

During a press preview, reporters were introduced to the newly added features, including an expansive observation deck on the rooftop. Reporter Tatsuya Izumi commented, "From the newly established deck, you can enjoy 360-degree views of Kobe, from the mountains to the sea."

The tower now consists of both free-entry lower floors, housing shops, and higher floors that require admission. These upper levels offer not only an open-air deck but also a café where the floor rotates every 30 minutes, allowing guests to savor local cuisine while enjoying the changing views. Additionally, a bar has been set up to cater to evening visitors.

The reopening celebration on April 26 will be accompanied by various festivities, including a fireworks display, at the nearby Meriken Park, ensuring a festive atmosphere for this much-anticipated event.

