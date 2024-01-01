Business | Apr 29

A Breakthrough in Aquaculture: Mackerel that Produce Tuna

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Novelist Hitoshi Mayama explores a groundbreaking next-generation aquaculture technology at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology with Professor Goro Yoshizaki. This innovative method allows desired fish species to be bred by transplanting their reproductive stem cells into surrogate fish.

Mayama interviews pioneers who started the startup "Fish Dream" last July, discussing the technology's current status and its business potential.

In the heart of Tokyo lies a university that conducts cutting-edge fisheries research. "Initially, I was skeptical about the idea of mackerel producing tuna, but after talking to them, I realized it all comes down to human ego, how we manipulate nature, and the importance of passion in these endeavors," Mayama reflected during his investigation.

As black tuna faces extinction, the potential of reviving extinct fish species or radically changing current aquaculture practices grows. The key lies in mysterious objects contained within small tubes, where essential cells sleep, potentially reshaping the history of the fisheries industry.

"We're making a surrogate fish that can produce the offspring of another species," explains Yoshizaki, who has been researching fish farming techniques for over 30 years. This surrogate parent technology could lead to the creation of completely new fish from existing species.

Yoshizaki's work at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology involves developing technologies that are closely watched worldwide. He has achieved a first in the world by increasing reproductive cells in the lab, aiming to solve significant issues like the potential extinction of Pacific black tuna by letting mackerel produce tuna.

The challenges are complex, involving the creation of sperm and eggs from different fish species, a process taking two decades. Yoshizaki humorously notes, "We always say 'another five years,' but it’s not a joke; it’s about how we foresee the timeline for our experiments."

This pioneering journey continues as they aim to revolutionize aquaculture by turning ideas once considered impossible into reality, navigating uncharted scientific territories without a map.

