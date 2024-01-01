Travel

Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

OSAKA, May 13 (News On Japan) - Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

"In the name of the moon, I will punish you!"

The mayor of Osaka City, Yokoyama, also appeared in cosplay, parading down Sakaisuji Street with participants donning various costumes.

Participant: "I'm really happy that so many people are taking photos of me; it's a lot of fun."

What character are you dressed as? "I'm dressed as Mei Kusakabe from 'My Neighbor Totoro.' I've wanted to come to the Street Festa for a while, but then the pandemic happened. Now that things have calmed down, this is my first Street Festa and I'm really enjoying it."

Despite a five-year hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19, attendees enjoyed themselves, taking photos and celebrating the event.

Source: YOMIURI

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Nagaragawa Cormorant Fishing Season Opens

The season for the traditional cormorant fishing on the Nagaragawa River, which boasts a history of over 1,300 years, commenced on May 11th in Gifu City.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

Unlocking Adventure: An Exciting Time to Book a Holiday in Niseko!

Niseko, Japan, a name synonymous with snow-laden landscapes, adrenaline-pumping terrain, and unparalleled Yotei views, is beckoning travelers with an irresistible invitation for the 2024-25 ski season.

Shortage of Ninja at Historical Theme Park

Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura, a historical theme park in Noboribetsu, Hokkaido, is experiencing a ninja shortage due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has reduced the number of actors available.

JR East Halts Reduction of Ticket Offices

Facing a surge in foreign visitors to Japan and seasonal crowds at the start of fiscal periods, JR East has decided to temporarily maintain the current number of its ticket offices, known as 'Midori no Madoguchi.'

Sacred Mount Koya Swamped by Excessive Tourism

Mount Koya, a UNESCO World Heritage site enveloped by mountains standing at 1,000 meters, welcomes visitors into its sacred expanse established 1,200 years ago by the monk Kukai. However, this revered site is facing a severe overtourism crisis, with tourists exceeding the local population of 2,600 by 500 times, leading to illegal parking and dining difficulties.