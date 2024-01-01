Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

OSAKA, May 13 (News On Japan) - Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

"In the name of the moon, I will punish you!"

The mayor of Osaka City, Yokoyama, also appeared in cosplay, parading down Sakaisuji Street with participants donning various costumes.

Participant: "I'm really happy that so many people are taking photos of me; it's a lot of fun."

What character are you dressed as? "I'm dressed as Mei Kusakabe from 'My Neighbor Totoro.' I've wanted to come to the Street Festa for a while, but then the pandemic happened. Now that things have calmed down, this is my first Street Festa and I'm really enjoying it."

Despite a five-year hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19, attendees enjoyed themselves, taking photos and celebrating the event.

Source: YOMIURI