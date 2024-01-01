TOKYO, May 15 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to file charges against a male student who allegedly used glasses equipped with a camera to capture and leak exam questions during Waseda University's entrance examination.

The 18-year-old student is suspected of using "smart glasses" with a built-in camera and communication capabilities to photograph and send the questions externally during the entrance exam for Waseda University's School of Creative Science and Engineering.

According to investigators, the captured questions were sent externally in multiple images via "X".

The incident came to light when someone who saw the posts on "X" informed the university.

The male student admitted during questioning, saying, "I failed to get into the national university I wanted and was worried about failing other universities, so I thought of cheating."

Source: ANN