News On Japan
Education

Waseda University Entrance Exam: Male Student Sends Questions Externally Using Smart Glasses

TOKYO, May 15 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to file charges against a male student who allegedly used glasses equipped with a camera to capture and leak exam questions during Waseda University's entrance examination.

The 18-year-old student is suspected of using "smart glasses" with a built-in camera and communication capabilities to photograph and send the questions externally during the entrance exam for Waseda University's School of Creative Science and Engineering.

According to investigators, the captured questions were sent externally in multiple images via "X".

The incident came to light when someone who saw the posts on "X" informed the university.

The male student admitted during questioning, saying, "I failed to get into the national university I wanted and was worried about failing other universities, so I thought of cheating."

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Foreign Tourists Flock to New Controversial Viewing Spot

A new hotspot has emerged in Japan: The 'Fuji Dream Bridge' along Shizuoka's Route 139, where foreign tourists are risking life and limb to follow the latest TikTok craze.

Celebrity Linked to Mizuhara's Bank Fraud Splurge in Las Vegas

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter made his first public appearance on Tuesday, two months after confessing to massive bank fraud, walking alongside his lawyer on his way to court where he formally entered a 'Not Guilty' plea in a five-minute hearing. Despite numerous questions from reporters as he walked alongside his lawyer, 39-year-old Ippei Mizuhara remained silent.

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

Suspect in Double Murder Alleges Killing Was Ordered After Reward Raised

In the case of a couple found burned to death in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has come to light that the man rearrested in connection with the incident stated he was "instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Education NEWS

Waseda University Entrance Exam: Male Student Sends Questions Externally Using Smart Glasses

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to file charges against a male student who allegedly used glasses equipped with a camera to capture and leak exam questions during Waseda University's entrance examination.

Overtime Pay for Teachers to Be Raised for First Time in Half a Century

An advisory body of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has recommended increasing the "adjustment amount" paid to public school teachers in place of overtime pay from the current 4% of their monthly salary to over 10%.

New Employees Reflect on Career Plans After a Month at Work

One month into their new roles, Japan's young professionals who joined companies in April are beginning to settle into their workplaces. We explored how these young individuals are contemplating their careers, uncovering insights that resonate not just with them but also with more seasoned professionals.

Innovation in Education: What can we learn from Japan?

Currently, western society has an unhealthy view of technology. There are two extremes of thought, and none has a complete solution.

School Absence in Japan Climbs to Nearly 300,000; One Girl's Story

School absenteeism among Japanese elementary and middle school students has surged to approximately 300,000, with many students struggling to return after long holidays like Golden Week. In this context, a sixth-grade girl who overcame school absence shared her story.

Japan Tightens Rules on Student Residency Requirements

The Japanese government has revised a Justice Ministry ordinance to tighten rules for granting student residence status. This comes after it came to light in 2019 that a university in Tokyo had lost contact with more than 1,600 of its foreign students. (NHK)

History of the Shogunates and the End of the Shogun

Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan continues with a video on the history of the shogunate and various dynasties that ruled it, including Tokugawa, Ashikaga and Kamakura, as well as the end of the shogun as the shogunate gets abolished in the XIX century. (Kings and Generals)

Teachers' Burden Grows with Unreasonable Parental Complaints

Tenri City in Nara Prefecture has opened a "dedicated desk" to handle complaints that were traditionally managed within schools.