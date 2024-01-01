News On Japan
Kobe Suma Sea World to Open on June 1

KOBE, May 31 (News On Japan) - Built on the site of the former Kobe City Suma Marine Park, the new Kobe Suma Sea World is set to open on June 1, with the star attraction being the only orca show in West Japan.

Among the many attractions, the aquatic exhibits stand out, featuring a diverse collection of marine life, including colorful tropical fish, playful seals, and majestic rays. These exhibits are designed to educate and entertain, offering a glimpse into the underwater world and the importance of marine conservation.

In addition to the captivating marine life displays, Kobe Suma Sea World also includes a state-of-the-art aquarium tunnel, allowing visitors to walk through and experience the sensation of being surrounded by the ocean and its inhabitants.

For those looking to relax and enjoy a meal, the facility boasts a buffet restaurant with a stunning view of the surrounding area. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, catering to different tastes and dietary preferences.

Adding to the overall experience, Kobe Suma Sea World includes a hotel, providing visitors with the option to extend their stay and fully immerse themselves in the attractions. The hotel features comfortable accommodations and amenities designed to enhance the guest experience.

KDDI to Establish Moon-Earth Communication Network by 2028

As the space-related business sector rapidly expands, Japan's second largest telecommunications company, KDDI, has announced plans to enable mobile communication on the moon.

JSDF Soldier Dies in Grenade Training Accident

Shrapnel from a grenade struck a soldier in the neck during a grenade-throwing exercise at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's (JSDF) North Fuji Training Area in Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday morning. The soldier was transported to a hospital but was later confirmed dead.

Teachers Receive Two-Year Sentences for Student Deaths in Avalanche

In a trial where three teachers were charged with professional negligence resulting in death and injury following an avalanche that killed eight high school students in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, the Utsunomiya District Court has sentenced the three to two years in prison.

Japan's Railways to Use QR Codes on Tickets

Eight railway companies, including JR East, have announced that they will gradually phase out the current tickets in favor of QR codes starting from 2026.

Typhoon No. 1 and Front Bring Heavy Rain to Kanto

While there will be sunshine across Japan during the day, rain is expected from the evening onwards on the Pacific side from Kanto to Kinki. Tomorrow, Typhoon No. 1 will move towards the Izu Islands, potentially bringing heavy rain to the Kanto region.

Kyoto Implements Tourist Ban on Private Roads with 10,000 Yen Fine

Signs written in Japanese, English, and Chinese, prohibiting entry into private roads in Kyoto's Gion district were installed Wednesday, threatening trespassers with 10,000 yen fines.

Kansai Airport to Increase Number of Flights

Local municipalities have agreed to accept the new flight path proposal presented by the national government to increase the number of flights to and from Kansai Airport to 300,000.

Holes Found in Fuji Black Curtain

Holes have been found in a black curtain installed to prevent misconduct at a popular Mt. Fuji photography spot in Fujikawaguchiko Town, Yamanashi Prefecture.

New Toyama Tourist Route Postponed Due to Quake Damage

Toyama Prefecture has announced that it will not open the new tourist route, the 'Kurobe Unazuki Canyon Route,' to the public this year. The decision comes due to the impact of the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which has hindered restoration work.

'AirJapan' Aims to Connect Tourists to Japan's Hidden Gems

With Japan facing a declining birthrate and aging population, inbound tourism is expected to be one of the few growth engines. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan welcomed around 32 million tourists. However, globally, France attracts about 89.3 million inbound tourists with a population of around 68 million, indicating significant potential for Japan.