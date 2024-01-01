KOBE, May 31 (News On Japan) - Built on the site of the former Kobe City Suma Marine Park, the new Kobe Suma Sea World is set to open on June 1, with the star attraction being the only orca show in West Japan.

Among the many attractions, the aquatic exhibits stand out, featuring a diverse collection of marine life, including colorful tropical fish, playful seals, and majestic rays. These exhibits are designed to educate and entertain, offering a glimpse into the underwater world and the importance of marine conservation.

In addition to the captivating marine life displays, Kobe Suma Sea World also includes a state-of-the-art aquarium tunnel, allowing visitors to walk through and experience the sensation of being surrounded by the ocean and its inhabitants.

For those looking to relax and enjoy a meal, the facility boasts a buffet restaurant with a stunning view of the surrounding area. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, catering to different tastes and dietary preferences.

Adding to the overall experience, Kobe Suma Sea World includes a hotel, providing visitors with the option to extend their stay and fully immerse themselves in the attractions. The hotel features comfortable accommodations and amenities designed to enhance the guest experience.

Source: YOMIURI