KYOTO, May 31 (News On Japan) - In the residential area of Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto City, cars speed past pedestrians on a daily basis. Despite its importance to the local community, the road lacks speed limit signs.

Reporter: 'The legal speed limit here is 60 km/h since there are no speed signs.'

Local Resident: 'Really? We can drive at 60 km/h here?'

Currently, the legal speed limit on general roads is 60 km/h. This limit applies even on school routes unless specific speed regulations are in place.

Local Resident: 'It's really scary during school commuting hours. I think 30 km/h or less would be better.'

The National Police Agency has decided to revise the legal speed limit to 30 km/h on narrow roads without speed limit signs and central lines. According to the agency, a speed limit of 30 km/h reduces the likelihood of fatal accidents if a collision with a pedestrian occurs.

Twelve years ago, in Kameoka City, Kyoto Prefecture, a car plowed into a group of schoolchildren on their way to school, resulting in three fatalities. In Yachimata City, Chiba Prefecture, three years ago, a truck driven by a drunk driver struck and injured five children. Both incidents occurred on narrow residential roads without central lines.

The National Police Agency plans to seek public opinion before amending the law. The revised speed limit is expected to take effect in September of the year after next.

Local Resident: 'It's good that the speed limit will be 30 km/h since children use these roads. There are many fast cars, especially delivery vehicles.'

Will this new traffic policy, aimed at ensuring pedestrian safety, help prevent accidents?

Source: YOMIURI

