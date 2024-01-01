News On Japan
Web3

Effort to Prevent Special Fraud Using 'Generative AI' Unveiled

TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - A new initiative using 'generative AI' to combat the increasing incidents of special fraud has been unveiled.

"I am Sato from the Health Insurance Department at City Hall. The refund amount is 103,200 yen."

"Does this mean I will receive money?"

A phone conversation with someone claiming to be a City Hall employee appears normal at first glance...

Reporter: "In fact, the person I was talking to just now is an AI fraudster."

Fujitsu unveiled a generative AI that simulates special fraud and analyzes conversations today.

The AI provides a simulated experience of fraudulent calls, quantifying risk based on conversation content and heart rate. It also offers personalized advice on key points to be cautious about.

Fujitsu Research Institute Project Director Takeshi Konno: "We want to reduce the number of elderly people suffering from scams."

While currently in the experimental stage, the technology is expected to be utilized by municipalities and other organizations if it becomes practical.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Emperor and Empress Confirmed to Visit UK

The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

'Engine Fire' Forces Cargo Plane to Make Emergency Landing at Narita Airport

A cargo plane departing from Narita Airport for the United States experienced a malfunction, prompting it to return and make an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m. on June 4th.

Toyota and Four Other Motor Companies Exposed for Fraud

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has revealed that an internal investigation prompted by a series of fraudulent vehicle certification tests by Daihatsu Motor and others has uncovered similar fraud by Toyota and four other companies.

Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for COVID-19, while Emperor emeritus Akihito remains negative. It has been reported that Michiko is currently resting quietly. The 89-year-old began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

MORE Web3 NEWS

AI Suitcase Unveiled to Assist Visually Impaired Travelers

Japan's Council for Science, Technology, and Innovation unveiled on Monday the 'AI Suitcase,' a suitcase-shaped robot that automatically guides visually impaired people to their destinations, replacing guide dogs and white canes.

Sharp, KDDI to turn old factory into Nvidia-powered AI data center

Japanese electronics group Sharp and telecom partner KDDI will convert a factory site in Japan into a data center for artificial intelligence powered by advanced Nvidia chips, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)

Breaking the Flat Surface: How 3D Logo Generators Are Revolutionizing Brand Identities

In today's digital age, brand identity has transcended traditional boundaries, evolving from flat designs to dynamic three-dimensional representations. 3D logo generators are at the forefront of this transformation, offering businesses of all sizes the tools to create logos that pop off the screen and engage consumers like never before.

How to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio | Diversification Strategies

Are you a crypto investor and your portfolio consists of some coins? If yes, consider adding diversification to your crypto portfolio.

New 'Digital Human' Uses AI to Serve Customers in Drugstores

In retail stores like drugstores, a new "Digital Human" that uses generative AI to assist customers has made its debut.

Suspect Creates PC Virus Using Generative AI Without Specialized Background

Tokyo police have arrested Ryuuki Hayashi, an unemployed resident of Kawasaki City for allegedly misusing multiple conversational generative AIs to create a computer virus.

Sony Group Strengthens Support for Creators with AI Growth Strategy

Sony Group has announced a growth strategy that leverages AI and virtual space technology in its entertainment businesses, such as film and music, during its annual management policy briefing.