TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - A new initiative using 'generative AI' to combat the increasing incidents of special fraud has been unveiled.

"I am Sato from the Health Insurance Department at City Hall. The refund amount is 103,200 yen."

"Does this mean I will receive money?"

A phone conversation with someone claiming to be a City Hall employee appears normal at first glance...

Reporter: "In fact, the person I was talking to just now is an AI fraudster."

Fujitsu unveiled a generative AI that simulates special fraud and analyzes conversations today.

The AI provides a simulated experience of fraudulent calls, quantifying risk based on conversation content and heart rate. It also offers personalized advice on key points to be cautious about.

Fujitsu Research Institute Project Director Takeshi Konno: "We want to reduce the number of elderly people suffering from scams."

While currently in the experimental stage, the technology is expected to be utilized by municipalities and other organizations if it becomes practical.

Source: TBS