Japan's New Strategy Targets Content Industry

TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has announced its aim to expand Japan's content industry globally, targeting an economic impact of 50 trillion yen.

Prime Minister Kishida stated, 'We will promote comprehensive measures to enhance the international competitiveness of the content industry, attract inbound tourism, export agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, and highlight regional attractions.'

The Cool Japan strategy, revised for the first time in five years since 2019, aims to strengthen the international competitiveness of industries such as anime and games, promote inbound tourism, and boost exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products. The goal is to achieve an economic impact of 50 trillion yen by 2033.

Regarding the generative AI that raises concerns about intellectual property rights violations, the government plans to create and publish guidelines to encourage AI businesses to address these issues.

Source: ANN

