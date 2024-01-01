Tottori, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Once on the brink of extinction, the San'in Shiba Inu has gradually increased in number due to persistent efforts, with about 50 dogs gathering at an event in Yurihama, Tottori.

Siblings from a photo that went viral on social media as the 'miracle shot' four years ago were reunited by chance.

The owner of the sister, Pochi, said, 'I've been here several times, but I didn't expect to meet, so I was surprised.'

The brother, Komatsu, lives in Tottori Prefecture.

Meanwhile, the sister, originally named Shizuku, now called Pochi, lives in Okayama Prefecture.

Four years after the miracle shot, they have grown up beautifully and reunited once again.

