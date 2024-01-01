News On Japan
'Good For the Planet Week': Supporting the Visually Impaired with AI

TOKYO, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - Nippon TV's 'Good For the Planet Week' highlights efforts to support visually impaired individuals through innovative technologies.

One initiative involves AI and bone conduction headphones, enabling people like Masamitsu Misono to run independently. Misono, who lost his sight due to congenital glaucoma, collaborates with Google on a project that uses machine learning and image recognition to guide runners with auditory signals.

Another technology featured is the "retinal projection camera" developed by Sony and QD Laser. This device helps students with low vision at Chiba School for the Blind see clear images by projecting them directly onto the retina, significantly enhancing their visual experience and ability to capture detailed photographs.

These advancements aim to increase the independence and enjoyment of visually impaired individuals, showcasing the potential of technology to improve their quality of life.

Source: 日テレNEWS

POPULAR NEWS

'Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease' Reaches Warning Levels in Kansai

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children, has reached warning levels across various regions in western Japan for the first time in five years.

Japanese Chef Killed in Vancouver, Described as 'Bright and Energetic'

A Japanese man working as a chef was fatally stabbed on a street in Vancouver, Canada. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Sado Island Gold Mines Face Hurdles for UNESCO World Heritage Listing

An advisory body to UNESCO has suggested that the Sado Island Gold Mines in Niigata Prefecture may face difficulties in achieving World Cultural Heritage status this time.

YOSAKOI Festival Kicks Off in Sapporo Until June 9

On June 5, the early summer tradition 'YOSAKOI Soran Festival' began at Odori Park in central Sapporo. A total of 255 teams from both domestic and international regions, comprising around 25,000 participants, will showcase vibrant performances at 15 venues across the city, including Odori Park, until June 9.

Is Kids Hair Removal Safe and Effective? 4-Year-Olds Starting Treatment

Hair removal for men has become common, but in recent years, attention has turned to hair removal for children, known as "kids hair removal." Some children start as young as 4 years old. We investigated this trend.

