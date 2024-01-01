TOKYO, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - Nippon TV's 'Good For the Planet Week' highlights efforts to support visually impaired individuals through innovative technologies.

One initiative involves AI and bone conduction headphones, enabling people like Masamitsu Misono to run independently. Misono, who lost his sight due to congenital glaucoma, collaborates with Google on a project that uses machine learning and image recognition to guide runners with auditory signals.

Another technology featured is the "retinal projection camera" developed by Sony and QD Laser. This device helps students with low vision at Chiba School for the Blind see clear images by projecting them directly onto the retina, significantly enhancing their visual experience and ability to capture detailed photographs.

These advancements aim to increase the independence and enjoyment of visually impaired individuals, showcasing the potential of technology to improve their quality of life.

Source: 日テレNEWS