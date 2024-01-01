News On Japan
TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - Yamato Transport, Japan's largest parcel delivery company, is expanding its "leave at door" delivery service from June 10 to reduce redeliveries and ease the burden on drivers. This service allows packages to be left at the recipient's doorstep or another designated location if they are not home.

This service will now be available to approximately 56 million members of the "Kuroneko Members" program, which caters to individual customers. Previously, the "leave at door" option was limited to certain products, but from June 10, it will also be available for "Takkyubin" and "Takkyubin Compact" deliveries.

With this expansion, about 80% of the parcels handled by Yamato Transport will be eligible for the "leave at door" option.

Yamato Transport driver Kohei Ishikawa commented, 'This initiative is expected to create various synergistic effects, such as securing labor and reducing CO2 emissions.'

The government is aiming to reduce the redelivery rate, which was over 10% as of October last year, to 6% within the current fiscal year, viewing this as a measure to alleviate the burden on truck drivers.

Source: ANN

