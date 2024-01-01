Gion Festival's Historic Lottery Ceremony Decides Parade Order

KYOTO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - The traditional lottery ceremony determining the order of the floats for the Gion Festival, one of Japan's three major festivals, took place on Tuesday.

The lottery ceremony, which dates back to the Muromachi period when competition for the lead position was fierce, determines the order of the Yamaboko parade, a highlight of the Gion Festival.

Out of the 34 floats, the order of 24 floats, excluding the 10 floats with pre-determined positions, is decided by drawing lots.

For the Saki Matsuri, the Oil Tenjin-yama drew the lead position following the Naginata Hoko, while for the Ato Matsuri, Kuroshiyama was selected to lead.

The Saki Matsuri will take place on July 17th, and the Ato Matsuri will occur on the 24th, with the floats parading through the streets of Kyoto.

Source: YOMIURI