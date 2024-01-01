Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

A first-year high school student commented on their sleep routine, saying, "I usually go to bed around 12:30 AM and wake up around 5:30 AM." When asked if they only get about five hours of sleep, they confirmed, "Yes."

According to a survey conducted by the Japan Sleep Science Research Institute and others, 33.9% of adults fail to achieve the government-recommended minimum of six hours of sleep on weekdays, while the figure rises to 41.3% on weekends.

For junior high and high school students, the recommended sleep duration is between eight to ten hours. However, 78.1% of high school students on weekdays and 52.4% on weekends fall short of this recommendation.

Among junior high school students, 50.7% reported insufficient sleep on weekdays, and the number was even higher for elementary school students, at 38.5%.

To address sleep issues among children, major companies like eyewear giant JINS and NTT East Japan are taking proactive steps, including implementing sleep education programs.

Source: ANN