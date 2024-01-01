News On Japan
F1's AI Future? Tsunoda Warns of Losing Human Touch

Nov 12 (News On Japan) - In recent years, Formula 1 has seen increasingly strict rules and regulations governing driver conduct, especially regarding penalties for actions on the track. In response, Yuki Tsunoda voiced his criticism, arguing, "F1 drivers are being forced to drive like AI."

His remark reflects more than just an individual driver's frustration; it challenges the direction and values that F1 racing may be embracing.

The question arises whether F1 is focusing too much on perfection and discipline, especially after an autonomous racing event was recently held at the Yas Marina Circuit, demonstrating the technical possibility of a "perfect" race without human drivers. As racing technology advances, Tsunoda's comment raises concerns about the potential loss of the human element in Formula 1's future.

Source: F1 News Update

