Woman Hospitalized for Food Poisoning After Eating Fugu

AICHI, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - A woman in her 40s was hospitalized with food poisoning after eating fugu purchased from a supermarket in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.

According to city officials, the woman bought the pufferfish from the Apron Seisenkan Josui store in Josui Town and cooked it at home on April 5th. She later experienced symptoms such as numbness in her hands and feet and a loss of strength, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

She was discharged on April 6th and was diagnosed with food poisoning by the medical facility.

The fish sold was a pre-processed tiger puffer from Akita Prefecture. The same product had also been sold between March 31st and April 5th at two other stores in the city: Apron Seisenkan Libre Motomiya and Apron Shibuya.

The city is urging anyone who purchased the product from any of the three locations not to consume it and to return it to the store where it was bought.

Source: Nagoya TV News