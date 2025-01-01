Okinawa Sees Earliest End to Rainy Season

NAHA, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Okinawa has entered summer faster than ever before. The Japan Meteorological Agency announced around 11 a.m. on June 8th that the region is believed to have ended its rainy season—marking the earliest such declaration since records began in 1951.

The season concluded 13 days earlier than the historical average and 12 days earlier than last year, tying the record set in 2015.

Meanwhile, the agency also announced that the rainy season has begun in northern Kyushu and the Shikoku region. Compared to the average year, the onset was four days later in northern Kyushu and three days later in Shikoku. However, both regions are nine days earlier than last year.

Due to the effects of the seasonal rain front, the agency is warning of unstable atmospheric conditions, particularly over the coming days. Residents in southern Kyushu are urged to remain alert for potential landslides and flooding in low-lying areas through June 10th, while those in northern Kyushu should exercise similar caution from June 9th to 10th.