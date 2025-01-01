Torrential Rain Triggers Flood Warnings Across Japan

TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A series of regions across Honshu have officially entered the rainy season, with heavy rainfall prompting urgent alerts, especially in Kagoshima where flooding from an overflowing river has submerged homes up to thigh level.

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced around 11 a.m. on June 9th that the Chugoku, Kinki, and Tokai regions are believed to have entered the rainy season. Compared to the historical average, this marks a delay of three days. However, no declaration has been made yet for the Kanto-Koshin region.

In Kagoshima, continuous rainfall lasting over a day caused a nearby river to overflow, inundating residential areas. In the Mizo area of Kirishima City, rainfall reached 98 millimeters over 24 hours as of 5 p.m. on June 9th. Nearby Aira City also continues to experience intense rain.

A local resident commented, "It’s been raining almost nonstop since before dawn on the 8th. It feels like it’s been over 30 hours now."

The Meteorological Agency warns that a linear rainband could form over southern Kyushu by the night of June 9th, increasing the risk of landslides and river flooding.

Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and check evacuation routes regularly. The Meteorological Agency and local governments have issued a tiered warning system for heavy rain, particularly emphasizing three critical alert levels:

Alert Level 3

Meteorological Agency: Heavy rain/flood warnings and flood alert information

Local governments: Evacuation for the elderly and others requiring assistance

Action: Elderly and at-risk individuals should evacuate from dangerous areas

Alert Level 4

Meteorological Agency: Landslide alert information and flood risk advisories

Local governments: Evacuation orders

Action: All residents should evacuate from danger zones

Alert Level 5

Meteorological Agency: Emergency heavy rain warnings and confirmed flood occurrence information

Local governments: Emergency safety measures

Action: Secure your safety immediately as lives are at risk

