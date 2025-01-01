Sacred Tree Carried into Ise Inner Shrine Ahead of 2033 Shikinen Sengu

MIE, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A ceremonial ritual to carry sacred timber into the Ise Grand Shrine’s Inner Shrine was held on June 9th in preparation for the next Shikinen Sengu in 2033, when the shrine buildings are reconstructed once every 20 years.

The ritual, known as Mihishirogi Hoeishiki, marks the formal delivery of the special wood that will be used to craft the sacred container for the deity. This event is one of the key early steps leading up to the full reconstruction of the shrine, a tradition dating back more than 1,300 years.

Held at Ise Jingu in Ise City, Mie Prefecture, the ceremony underscores the deep continuity and sacred rhythm of renewal that define the Shikinen Sengu, an event where all major shrine buildings are completely rebuilt to honor the deity enshrined within.

Source: Kyodo