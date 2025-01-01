New Sleeper Express to Connect Tokyo and Aomori by 2027

TOKYO, Jun 11 (News On Japan) - JR East has announced plans to introduce a new overnight limited express train connecting the Tokyo metropolitan area with the northern Tohoku region, including Aomori and Akita, by spring 2027. The new train will feature all-private rooms and a fully flat layout, with some cabins accommodating up to four passengers.

The train, notable for its distinctive two-tone blue design, is being developed by refurbishing existing express rolling stock. It will offer private rooms in various configurations, including spacious single rooms and premium rooms for two passengers. All rooms will allow passengers to lie fully flat, emphasizing comfort for long-distance travel.

A shared lounge area will also be available, where travelers can enjoy drinks and light meals at their leisure.

While the specific route and pricing have yet to be finalized, JR East plans to operate the service between the Tokyo area and destinations such as Aomori and Akita. The company aims to begin service in spring 2027.

At a regular press conference on June 11th, President Kise stated, "We want to create a train that makes long-distance travel enjoyable and comfortable."

Source: TBS