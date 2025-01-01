Ancient Giant Cedar Discovered in Yakushima's Forest

KAGOSHIMA, Jun 14 (News On Japan) - A giant Yakusugi cedar on Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, estimated to be over 1,000 years old and rivaling the island's famous Jomon Cedar with a trunk circumference of about 16 meters, has been revealed and filmed for the first time by JNN cameras.

During Japan's period of rapid economic growth, many Yakusugi were logged extensively. However, this particular tree was preserved by loggers known as "yamashi," who chose not to cut it down. Experts estimate its age to be over 2,000 years.

In 2023, yamashi Honda Minoru said, "There are still several trees that might be even bigger than the Jomon Cedar."

Additionally, the existence of another massive tree with a trunk circumference estimated at over 20 meters has also come to light.

Yamashi Honda Ryuji commented, "Our predecessors said this was a tree that should be carefully preserved."

The giant tree captured this time had been known only within the community of yamashi. The JNN reporting team obtained special permission to enter the forest under the guidance of the yamashi and successfully filmed the tree with a television camera for the first time.

