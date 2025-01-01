News On Japan
Travel

Ancient Giant Cedar Discovered in Yakushima's Forest

KAGOSHIMA, Jun 14 (News On Japan) - A giant Yakusugi cedar on Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, estimated to be over 1,000 years old and rivaling the island's famous Jomon Cedar with a trunk circumference of about 16 meters, has been revealed and filmed for the first time by JNN cameras.

During Japan's period of rapid economic growth, many Yakusugi were logged extensively. However, this particular tree was preserved by loggers known as "yamashi," who chose not to cut it down. Experts estimate its age to be over 2,000 years.

In 2023, yamashi Honda Minoru said, "There are still several trees that might be even bigger than the Jomon Cedar."

Additionally, the existence of another massive tree with a trunk circumference estimated at over 20 meters has also come to light.

Yamashi Honda Ryuji commented, "Our predecessors said this was a tree that should be carefully preserved."

The giant tree captured this time had been known only within the community of yamashi. The JNN reporting team obtained special permission to enter the forest under the guidance of the yamashi and successfully filmed the tree with a television camera for the first time.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Mt. Fuji Sets Up Permanent Gate

A permanent gate has been installed at the Yamanashi Prefecture entrance to the fifth station of Mt. Fuji, unveiled on June 13. Authorities hope the new measure will help address the ongoing problem of reckless climbing attempts.

Otaru Redevelopment Plan Effectively Frozen

A former resort area in the Otamoi district of Otaru City has hit a major roadblock in its redevelopment plans. "This is the Otamoi coastline," explained a Ryugu Cruise guide. "There used to be a building here called Ryugukaku, a high-end restaurant. It's hard to believe."

Japan Approves Pension Reform

The Pension System Reform Law was passed and enacted at the Upper House plenary session on June 13th with majority support from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party and others.

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Ancient Giant Cedar Discovered in Yakushima's Forest

A giant Yakusugi cedar on Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, estimated to be over 1,000 years old and rivaling the island's famous Jomon Cedar with a trunk circumference of about 16 meters, has been revealed and filmed for the first time by JNN cameras.

Mii-dera: Japan's Grand Temple with National Treasures and Historic Architecture

Mii-dera, located in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, spans a vast area equivalent to about ten Koshien Stadiums. Known for the "Evening Bell of Mii," one of Japan's three most famous bells, the temple grounds also house numerous national treasures and important cultural properties.

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

New Sleeper Express to Connect Tokyo and Aomori by 2027

JR East has announced plans to introduce a new overnight limited express train connecting the Tokyo metropolitan area with the northern Tohoku region, including Aomori and Akita, by spring 2027. The new train will feature all-private rooms and a fully flat layout, with some cabins accommodating up to four passengers.

Sacred Tree Carried into Ise Inner Shrine Ahead of 2033 Shikinen Sengu

A ceremonial ritual to carry sacred timber into the Ise Grand Shrine’s Inner Shrine was held on June 9th in preparation for the next Shikinen Sengu in 2033, when the shrine buildings are reconstructed once every 20 years.

Okinawa Sees Earliest End to Rainy Season

Okinawa has entered summer faster than ever before. The Japan Meteorological Agency announced around 11 a.m. on June 8th that the region is believed to have ended its rainy season—marking the earliest such declaration since records began in 1951.

Exploring Tokyo's Greatest Temple, Sensoji - 4K HDR

Wandering around Tokyo's most famous temple, Senso-ji, in the Asakusa district from day to night. As the sun sets on Japan, the temple and pagoda are illuminated, and is a beautiful sight with Tokyo Skytree lit up in the background. For sure one of my favorite even spots to wander around and take in the sights. (VIRTUAL JAPAN)

Wild Deer Spotted in Central Sapporo

A wild male deer was seen roaming through a residential neighborhood in Chuo Ward, Sapporo, on the morning of June 6th, prompting police to issue warnings to residents.