Sapporo Festival Heralds the Arrival of Summer

SAPPORO, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - The annual Sapporo Festival, officially known as the Hokkaido Jingu Grand Festival, signaled the arrival of summer in Hokkaido with a grand mikoshi procession through the heart of Sapporo on June 16th.

The mikoshi procession, now in its 144th year, is the highlight of the final day of the three-day festival. Crowds gathered along the route to watch as the mikoshi—portable shrines carrying the deities of Hokkaido Jingu—departed from the shrine and made their way toward downtown Sapporo.

Despite being a weekday, the streets were packed with onlookers. Children and families lined the sidewalks, enjoying the lively atmosphere and the traditional floats known as dashi, which accompanied the mikoshi.

A parent watching along the roadside said, "It’s full of energy again this year." A young boy simply said, "It’s fun," while a little girl remarked, "The floats were making a loud 'don-don' sound!"

In total, nine elaborately decorated floats paraded alongside the mikoshi, forming a vibrant historical spectacle that stretched for over a kilometer. Spectators smiled and waved, embracing the festive mood as the city welcomed summer in true traditional style.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送