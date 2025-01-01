Japan's Oldest Water Wheel Begins Operation

FUKUOKA, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - Japan’s oldest functioning water wheel, known as the “Triple Water Wheel,” has started operating once again in Asakura City, Fukuoka Prefecture, as the rice planting season begins.

A ceremonial opening took place on June 17, at the Yamada Seki canal, where a prayer for a bountiful harvest was offered before the sluice gates were opened. Approximately 15 minutes later, water from the Chikugo River began flowing into the Triple Water Wheel.

Encouraged by the enthusiastic cheers of local children, the wheel began turning powerfully, and water was channeled into the fields.

Built during the Edo period, the Triple Water Wheel is the oldest of its kind still in operation today. It will continue to turn until early October, providing essential irrigation to the rice paddies before harvest.

Source: RKB毎日放送NEWS