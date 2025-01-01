Old Naha Market Site Is Reborn

NAHA, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - The clothing and goods sections of the Makishi Public Market in Naha, Okinawa, which were closed due to aging facilities, have been renovated and reborn as a new hub for the city.

The new complex, called SYMBABASE, redevelops the site where the market's clothing and goods sections once stood before closing in 2022. A restaurant on the first floor will begin operations next month as the first phase of the project, with the full facility scheduled to open in October. Asato, president of Shimba Holdings, said he hopes to revitalize the area by adding new value while preserving the unique atmosphere of the local shopping streets known as "machigwa."

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV