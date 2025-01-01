News On Japan
Business

Global Demand for Japanese Products Opens New Doors

OSAKA, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - In Kobe, a company that has been processing and selling kelp for over 60 years has begun exporting its products overseas as domestic consumption declines. The company turned to a service called ZenPlus, a platform that sells overlooked Japanese products to global customers. ZenPlus offers over 9 million items across 175 countries, charging a 10% commission only when a sale is made.

Operated by ZenGroup, where roughly half of the employees are foreign nationals, the company was co-founded by Slovey, who is originally from Ukraine. ZenGroup helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) develop new markets by introducing Japanese products to the world, and the kelp company has successfully expanded its sales through this service.

As domestic demand for kelp has fallen, long-standing specialty kelp shops have been closing one after another, forcing companies to explore new opportunities. Through ZenPlus, which features everything from Kyoto matcha to anime merchandise, Japanese sellers have found overseas buyers, with matcha, for example, selling well in about 20 countries, mainly in the United States. Sellers incur no upfront costs, only paying a 10% system fee on successful sales.

At ZenGroup's office, where foreign staff members work under residence statuses such as technical, humanities, and international services visas, the atmosphere reflects its global reach. Slovey, who graduated from a university in Ukraine and later studied in Japan, started the company with fellow Ukrainian and Russian students. He said that seeing the international interest in Japanese products like sweets, tea, and even electronics inspired the business idea.

Initially, ZenGroup focused on purchasing products on behalf of overseas residents and shipping them abroad, with anime figures and related goods becoming especially popular. The company has attracted 2.7 million registered users, generating a total distribution volume of 15.3 billion yen.

In 2016, ZenGroup launched ZenPlus to actively source unique Japanese products, partnering with local chambers of commerce to discover items with potential appeal overseas. For the kelp business, extensive discussions were held on how to effectively promote products to foreign buyers who may not even recognize kelp as food. The company devised ways to clearly explain how to use and cook with kelp, including Instagram posts and product pages with QR codes that link to usage instructions in multiple languages.

"Many companies want to expand their perspective globally. Discovering that their products are actually in demand abroad is a valuable realization," a ZenGroup representative said. "Even if small businesses don't know how to start selling overseas, we provide them with the opportunity to see that it is possible."

Currently, Japan's e-commerce exports account for only about 5% of total e-commerce sales. However, many see significant potential for SMEs to grow by tapping into global demand, creating new opportunities for Japanese businesses facing a shrinking domestic market.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The meteorological observatory announced in the evening that Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, has erupted. According to the observatory, the eruption occurred at 4:37 p.m., with a plume reaching 500 meters.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high. Based on interviews with wholesalers and others accused of "hoarding," anchor Naomi Trauden investigates the factors behind the crisis.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Global Demand for Japanese Products Opens New Doors

In Kobe, a company that has been processing and selling kelp for over 60 years has begun exporting its products overseas as domestic consumption declines. The company turned to a service called ZenPlus, a platform that sells overlooked Japanese products to global customers. ZenPlus offers over 9 million items across 175 countries, charging a 10% commission only when a sale is made.

Tensions Rise Over Surge in Private Lodging in Osaka

As the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise, Osaka is seeing a rapid increase in "special zone private lodgings." In Konohana Ward, a 212-unit apartment building has been fully converted into short-term rentals, sparking conflict with nearby residents. Opposing the plan, neighbors have submitted a petition to Osaka City.

Kao Adopts Social Media Tactics From Startup To Revive Sales

Kao, a leading Japanese manufacturer of daily necessities such as detergents and shampoos, had been struggling with declining earnings for four consecutive years. However, for the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company has seen a turnaround. What triggered this recovery? The answer lies in Kao’s focus on the high-end segment of the hair care market, where its share had been a mere 1%. The key to Kao's comeback was found in the strategies of a rising startup brand.

How Will People Spend Their Summer Bonus This Year

Summer bonus season is approaching, but with inflation remaining high, many are wondering how they will spend their extra income. A recent street survey gathered views on how people plan to use their bonuses.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

Why Is Life Insurance Non-Negotiable for Self-Employed Individuals?

If you are self-employed, your financial stability entirely depends on your earnings, as there is no fixed salary, employer safety net, or company insurance to fall back on.

Trump Approves Nippon Steel's Acquisition of US Steel

Nippon Steel has announced that former President Trump has approved its planned acquisition of US Steel. On June 13th, Nippon Steel stated that Trump had given his approval to the "partnership" with US Steel. According to Nippon Steel executives, this effectively means Trump has authorized the full acquisition, making US Steel a wholly owned subsidiary.