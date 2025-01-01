News On Japan
Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

The 71-year-old incumbent garnered over 2.9 million votes in Sunday’s election, capturing 42.8 percent of the total, well ahead of her closest challengers, Shinji Ishimaru and Renho Saito.

Koike first made history in 2016 as Tokyo’s first female governor and was re-elected in 2020. Over the years, she has steered the city through major events, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the postponed 2021 Summer Olympics, and political controversies surrounding her academic background and major public works projects.

Her reelection is also expected to bring some political stability for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which had supported her as an independent.

In her victory speech, Koike outlined key priorities for her new term, emphasizing the need to advance digital transformation in response to changing industries and to strengthen initiatives supporting women’s participation in society.

Source: TBS

