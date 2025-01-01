Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

NAHA, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the day recognized as the end of organized combat by the former Japanese military. A memorial ceremony pledging everlasting peace was held at the Peace Memorial Park in Mabuni, Itoman City, the site of the last fierce battleground. Governor Tamaki and Prime Minister Ishiba attended the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of passing on the history and lessons of the war to future generations.

Source: Kyodo