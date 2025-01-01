News On Japan
Travel

Over 900 Earthquakes Recorded in Tokara Islands

KAGOSHIMA, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - More than 900 earthquakes have been recorded in the Tokara Islands in southern Kagoshima Prefecture since June 21st, with two magnitude 5-level tremors striking on July 2nd. The prolonged seismic activity has left residents increasingly anxious, with some expressing fear that there is "no end in sight."

On July 2nd, two quakes registering an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale shook Toshima Village. Soon after, a 10-meter-long crack appeared in the schoolyard on Kodakarajima Island. One resident said, "The shaking goes on and on, day and night—I’m scared to sleep." Another added, "Everyone’s sleep-deprived. We might have to consider evacuating the children."

Since late June, more than 900 earthquakes of intensity 1 or higher have been observed in the region, including 19 at intensity 4 and three at intensity 5-lower, centered around Akusekijima and Kodakarajima.

Tourism is also taking a hit. Miyuki Arikawa, 73, who runs a guesthouse on Akusekijima, said, "A guest from Osaka told me they might switch their booking to Takarajima because of the earthquakes." She added that cancellations have been increasing and expressed hope that the tremors would subside soon.

Meanwhile, volcanic activity at Mount Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range spanning Kagoshima and Miyazaki, has been intensifying. On the morning of July 2nd, a plume of volcanic smoke rose 2,800 meters into the air. Vehicles stirred up volcanic ash along the roads, and some businesses in nearby tourist areas temporarily suspended operations.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the alert level for Mount Shinmoedake to Level 3, restricting entry to the mountain. The agency is urging caution against large volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows within a 2 to 3 kilometer radius of the crater.

As for whether the earthquakes and the eruptions are related, Ryusuke Imura, an associate professor at Kagoshima University, said: "The Tokara Islands are known for frequent earthquake swarms, but there's no evidence that quakes there have triggered eruptions or vice versa. The recent eruption at Shinmoedake did not coincide with an increase in Tokara seismicity, so there's no causal connection between the two."

The Meteorological Agency also warned that quakes as strong as intensity 5-lower have occurred in the past and may happen again, calling for continued vigilance.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Is Japan a Transit Point for Fentanyl?

A synthetic opioid so powerful it can kill with a single tablet is threatening to strain relations between Japan and the United States. Fentanyl, a drug originally developed as a medical anesthetic, has become a national crisis in the U.S. due to its high potency and addictive nature. Now, reports suggest it may be making its way into the country via Japan.

Over 900 Earthquakes Recorded in Tokara Islands

More than 900 earthquakes have been recorded in the Tokara Islands in southern Kagoshima Prefecture since June 21st, with two magnitude 5-level tremors striking on July 2nd. The prolonged seismic activity has left residents increasingly anxious, with some expressing fear that there is "no end in sight."

Land Prices Continue to Climb as Demand Shifts to Japan's Suburbs

Japan’s land values have risen nationwide for the fourth consecutive year, with the National Tax Agency releasing new roadside land prices on July 1st that show a continued upward trend driven by suburbanization and redevelopment.

Can Japan Become a Rare Earth Power?

Japan’s ambitions to become a rare earth powerhouse are gaining attention as China tightens its grip on global supply chains. Despite a mid-June agreement between the U.S. and China, rare earth supplies remain constrained, and Japan’s enterprises—alongside global manufacturers—continue to face uncertainty.

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Opens

The Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side of Mount Fuji (3,776 meters) officially opened to climbers on July 1st. Under clear skies, hikers welcomed the season with cheers as the rising sun cast a glowing orange hue through the summit clouds.

Gion Festival Begins with Sacred Ritual at Yasaka Shrine

The Gion Festival, one of Japan’s three major festivals, officially began in Kyoto on July 1st with the ceremonial ritual known as the Osendono Gi at Yasaka Shrine.

Final Run for Famed Twilight Express

The Twilight Express, a luxury overnight train that ran 1,500 kilometers between Osaka and Sapporo, continued to delight passengers on its final run after 25 years of service to Japan’s northernmost reaches.

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

Fans Weep as Pandas Depart Japan

Four giant pandas from Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, departed Japan on June 28th to return to China, drawing heartfelt goodbyes from staff and fans.

$25,000 Japan Airlines New First Class Flight | London - Tokyo

Today, I’m flying JAL First Class on the A350-1000, savoring fine Japanese cuisine, rare whiskies, and the quiet luxury of a private suite above the clouds. (Solo Solo Travel)

Angola Pavilion Reopens at Osaka Expo

The Angola Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo reopened on June 26th, marking its first day of operations in roughly two months after remaining closed since the day after the event opened.

Over 400 Earthquakes in 6 Days Rattle Tokara Islands

More than 400 earthquakes have been recorded over six days in the Tokara Islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, unsettling residents and particularly affecting children, some of whom say they are now afraid to sleep at night. The seismic activity comes amid renewed volcanic activity at Shinmoedake, which erupted again on the morning of June 26th, straddling the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.