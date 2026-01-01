ANA Warned by Transport Ministry Over Improper Maintenance

TOKYO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - Japan’s transport ministry has issued a business improvement recommendation to All Nippon Airways (ANA) after multiple cases of improper conduct were confirmed in its aircraft maintenance operations, raising concerns over the effectiveness of its safety management system.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, an ANA mechanic at Itami Airport used brake fluid that was prohibited under internal regulations to service an aircraft in November 2025 and subsequently created maintenance records that did not reflect the actual work carried out.

In a separate case at Narita Airport in the same month, damage found on a rail inside a cargo aircraft was classified as a “minor defect,” allowing the plane to continue operating without the necessary repairs.

ANA had already received a strict warning in 2024 over similar maintenance irregularities, and the ministry concluded that the airline’s safety management system was not functioning properly before issuing the latest recommendation.

The ministry has requested ANA to submit measures to prevent a recurrence by May 15.

Source: FNN