City Gas to Power Data Centers in Tokyo

TOKYO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions announced on July 2nd that it will promote the adoption of power generation systems using city gas for data centers. Unlike traditional systems, these generators can be installed directly within data center premises, eliminating the need to wait for power grid development and enabling quicker startup.

The system also captures waste heat from power generation to cool equipment, improving overall energy efficiency. The company said that around 10 potential deals are currently in discussion.

"In cases where it might take 10 years to get electricity from the grid, this system allows power supply to begin in as little as two years," said a company representative. "We believe there is demand from clients looking to 'buy time' and bring their facilities online sooner."

Source: テレ東BIZ

Is Japan a Transit Point for Fentanyl?

A synthetic opioid so powerful it can kill with a single tablet is threatening to strain relations between Japan and the United States. Fentanyl, a drug originally developed as a medical anesthetic, has become a national crisis in the U.S. due to its high potency and addictive nature. Now, reports suggest it may be making its way into the country via Japan.

Over 900 Earthquakes Recorded in Tokara Islands

More than 900 earthquakes have been recorded in the Tokara Islands in southern Kagoshima Prefecture since June 21st, with two magnitude 5-level tremors striking on July 2nd. The prolonged seismic activity has left residents increasingly anxious, with some expressing fear that there is "no end in sight."

Land Prices Continue to Climb as Demand Shifts to Japan's Suburbs

Japan’s land values have risen nationwide for the fourth consecutive year, with the National Tax Agency releasing new roadside land prices on July 1st that show a continued upward trend driven by suburbanization and redevelopment.

Can Japan Become a Rare Earth Power?

Japan’s ambitions to become a rare earth powerhouse are gaining attention as China tightens its grip on global supply chains. Despite a mid-June agreement between the U.S. and China, rare earth supplies remain constrained, and Japan’s enterprises—alongside global manufacturers—continue to face uncertainty.

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

Tourism Surge Drives Land Prices Up in Hokkaido

Hokkaido's land price growth rankings have revealed Furano City as the top performer in the region, driven by a surge in foreign tourists. According to roadside land value data released on July 1st, Furano’s Kitanomine district saw a 30.2% increase over 2024 levels, reaching 82,000 yen per square meter.

Don Quijote Opens First Unmanned Mini Store

Japan’s first fully unmanned mini store operated by major discount retailer Don Quijote opened on July 1st inside Osaka Electro-Communication University in Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture.

Can Japan Become a Rare Earth Power?

Japan’s ambitions to become a rare earth powerhouse are gaining attention as China tightens its grip on global supply chains. Despite a mid-June agreement between the U.S. and China, rare earth supplies remain constrained, and Japan’s enterprises—alongside global manufacturers—continue to face uncertainty.

China Resumes Import of Japanese Seafood

China has announced the partial resumption of Japanese seafood imports for the first time in nearly two years, following a suspension imposed in response to the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Booking Scam Targets Wine Bars Across Japan

A growing wave of fraudulent restaurant bookings is raising alarm among small eateries across Japan, with multiple cases now reported beyond Tokyo. The scam involves a man falsely claiming to be a school employee and reserving tables under the name "Koga," before canceling at the last minute and demanding that restaurants pay for expensive wine.

Inside Japan’s Top 10 Translation and Interpretation Companies

Japan is home to a thriving language services industry, with companies offering world-class translation and interpretation solutions across diverse fields such as business, academia, gaming, and government. From innovative AI-driven platforms to long-established localization experts, these firms support global communication in one of the world’s most demanding linguistic markets.

Japan Ranks Lowest Among G7 for Gender Pay Gap

Some of Japan’s leading companies are stepping up efforts to tackle the gender pay gap, even as the country continues to rank the lowest among G7 nations on this issue. A new corporate ranking published by Nikkei Cross Woman highlights firms that are actively working to reduce disparities—not by listing companies with zero wage gaps, but by evaluating how seriously they are addressing the root causes and disclosing detailed strategies for change.