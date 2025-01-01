City Gas to Power Data Centers in Tokyo

TOKYO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions announced on July 2nd that it will promote the adoption of power generation systems using city gas for data centers. Unlike traditional systems, these generators can be installed directly within data center premises, eliminating the need to wait for power grid development and enabling quicker startup.

The system also captures waste heat from power generation to cool equipment, improving overall energy efficiency. The company said that around 10 potential deals are currently in discussion.

"In cases where it might take 10 years to get electricity from the grid, this system allows power supply to begin in as little as two years," said a company representative. "We believe there is demand from clients looking to 'buy time' and bring their facilities online sooner."

