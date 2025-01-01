Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record for May on Lower Energy Imports

TOKYO, Jul 09 (News On Japan) - Japan’s current account surplus for May reached a record 3.4364 trillion yen, up 16.5% from a year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Finance. This marked the fourth consecutive month of surplus.

The increase was mainly driven by a 7.5% decline in imports, helped by falling prices for crude oil, coal, and other energy resources. As a result, the trade deficit narrowed, contributing to the larger surplus in the overall current account, which measures trade in goods and services as well as investment income with overseas partners.

Source: テレ東BIZ