Japan Post Delivery Crisis Extends to Yu-Pack Vehicles

TOKYO, Jul 10 (News On Japan) - Japan Post’s improper vehicle safety checks have sparked wider concerns, with more than 30,000 vehicles now potentially subject to suspension—raising fears that Yu-Pack deliveries could also be affected.

The issue centers around inadequate pre-departure inspections, known as “tenko,” which are required under Japanese transport law to ensure safe driving. Despite these regulations, serious lapses have been uncovered within Japan Post’s operations.

Japan Post’s logistics system rests on three core fleets. First, roughly 2,500 trucks are responsible for collecting parcels from corporate clients and delivering them to local post offices. Then, about 32,000 light vehicles and 83,000 motorbikes handle the final leg to households.

The initial focus was on the 2,500 trucks found to have undergone improper inspections, prompting the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to revoke Japan Post’s operating license for those vehicles. As a result, the trucks have been banned from operation for five years.

These trucks were previously making approximately 120,000 deliveries each month. In response, Japan Post has shifted nearly 60% of that volume to outside contractors, including Yamato Transport, Sagawa Express, Seino Transportation, and its own subsidiaries. The remaining 40% is being handled by the company’s own fleet of light vehicles. So far, there has been no major disruption to logistics services.

However, the issue of improper inspections has now extended beyond trucks. Japan Post’s familiar red light vehicles—used primarily for Yu-Pack parcel pickups and deliveries—are also suspected of bypassing safety checks. This is particularly concerning given that Yu-Pack, driven by e-commerce growth, is expected to become a core part of Japan Post’s future operations as traditional mail volumes decline.

The Ministry is currently conducting a special audit into the light vehicle fleet. Depending on the outcome, more than 30,000 vehicles could be sidelined. One source close to the matter commented, "There’s a 99.9% chance that suspensions will be imposed."

When asked whether a suspension would confirm safety violations, the reporter explained that internal investigations by Japan Post had already found similar issues with the 32,000 light vehicles.

Commentator Takahiro Inoue expressed doubts that only the truck inspections were flawed while the rest of the fleet operated by the book. "If trucks were neglecting the rules, it’s hard to believe the rest were perfectly compliant," he said. "It also raises concerns about the company’s broader safety culture."

Former volleyball star and Japan Volleyball Association president Shunichi Kawai added, "Companies operating vehicles must prioritize safety above all else. When oversight slips, it spreads quickly and becomes incredibly difficult to recover from. It likely started with one person letting their guard down."

If Japan Post’s light vehicle fleet were suspended, concerns would grow over the impact on online shopping deliveries.

"Whenever I go to a store, they rarely carry my shoe size—29.5 cm," Kawai said. "I always rely on e-commerce. If deliveries get delayed due to a lack of vehicles, that’s a real problem."

Another question is whether the deliveries handled by the 32,000 light vehicles could be outsourced to other logistics firms. Given the labor shortages already plaguing the industry—the so-called "2024 problem"—many doubt the feasibility.

When asked, a major logistics firm said, "It depends on the scale of outsourcing and the willingness of the industry to cooperate. At this point, we can’t say for sure." Another company stated, "We’re open to cooperating, but our priority is our existing customers, so our involvement will be limited."

Meanwhile, Japan Post’s postal and logistics segment has posted operating losses for two consecutive years. The company had been aiming to return to profitability through postal rate hikes introduced in 2024. However, outsourcing delivery operations will inevitably raise costs, potentially undercutting those gains and posing further challenges to the company’s turnaround efforts.

Kawai, who is also involved in governance reform at the Japan Volleyball Association, commented on the organizational challenges: "Even if you lay out a clear code of conduct, there will always be some department or person that doesn’t follow it. That’s where problems begin."

Source: TBS