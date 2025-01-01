Expo Water Show to Resume

OSAKA, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition announced that the popular water show at the Expo venue, which had been suspended since early June due to the detection of Legionella bacteria at levels exceeding safety standards, will resume on July 11th.

The show, held daily at the Expo’s Water Plaza, was halted on June 4th after water samples revealed Legionella levels more than 20 times above the standard threshold.

At a press conference held on July 10th, the association stated that water quality tests have now confirmed safety. Additional countermeasures have also been implemented, including the installation of new circulation pumps to prevent future contamination. Based on these improvements, the water show will restart from July 11th.

Separately, part of the 'Silent Forest' area, which was also closed due to the detection of Legionella, will partially reopen for public use.

The association emphasized its commitment to maintaining water quality through disinfection and regular testing, stating, "We hope many visitors will come and enjoy the water show."

Source: YOMIURI