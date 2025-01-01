Made-to-Order Noodles Keep Fans Coming Back

News On Japan
KYOTO, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - A wave of hit ramen shops and bakeries across Kansai owes much of its pulling power to little-seen specialists who tailor ingredients to each store’s recipe, with a Kyoto noodle maker growing annual sales from 70 million yen to 1.3 billion yen by supplying made-to-order noodles and a Kobe bean-paste producer developing more than 500 varieties of anko.

In Kyoto, a popular ramen shop that opened about eight years ago now draws daily queues and has expanded to a second location; inside, a small sign points to its noodle supplier, a Kyoto-based fresh-noodle manufacturer that customizes dough blends and shapes to match each soup. The shop rotates several noodles—thin for a rich broth that clings tightly, flatter cuts for a chewier bite—depending on the bowl. Other noted ramen counters say they do the same, trusting the maker to “always have a noodle that fits exactly what we want to serve.”

At the supplier’s plant in Kyoto’s Minami Ward, the third-generation president describes a business built entirely around matching noodles to a customer’s soup. The firm produces five to six tonnes a day and keeps 50 to 60 different flour blends on hand—soy-sauce ramen, tsukemen and more—while cutters known as kiri-ha define width and shape. By swapping straight rollers for crimping rubbers and mixing and matching cutter sets, the factory now turns out more than 300 noodle styles. One flagship dough known as ST uses 100% domestic wheat to highlight natural aroma; a newer “wing” noodle hides a T-shaped groove that grabs minced toppings and dipping broths. For extra-thick styles inspired by Jiro-type ramen, the company intentionally reverses the usual process—cutting a thick sheet with a narrow blade—to leave a serrated cross-section that soaks up soup.

Product development happens side by side with shop owners. Sales staff visit new restaurants with samples—perhaps three thicknesses from the same dough—to cook in the house broth and decide on mouthfeel and aroma. Owners say the merits go beyond manufacturing: the noodle maker brings a deep file of case studies, from regional topping trends to small operational tips, and has become a brand in its own right, with many stores displaying its sign.

The pivot to ramen was born of necessity. When the founder fell ill, the family successor returned to rescue a loss-making firm and chose to exit udon and soba to focus on Chinese-style noodles. As the ramen boom intensified, many shops discovered the hurdle of in-house noodle production—machines cost hundreds of thousands of yen and time is scarce—opening the door for an “outsourced in-house” idea packaged as made-to-order noodles. The strategy pulled the company out of chronic red ink and set the stage for growth to 1.3 billion yen, and the president now talks of exporting “as a noodle Lexus” to overseas markets.

A similar model underpins a Kobe bakery favorite famed for its bean-paste-filled breads. Chefs there praise a supplier that “goes as far as Hokkaido to choose the beans” and then cooks them with precise technique, yielding anko customers call “mochi-like and beautifully aromatic.” That supplier, Matsubara Seiansho, is also led by a third-generation president and sells to more than 300 companies nationwide, posting around 350 million yen in annual sales. Kobe’s long pastry tradition shaped the business from its founding 78 years ago, and today its catalog spans over 500 items—from classic tsubuan and koshian to seasonal and fully bespoke pastes.

Matsubara’s edge lies in R&D. Because high heat can strip delicate flavors from liquids such as ramune or wine, the company developed a proprietary “high-heat jelly” approach that first traps the aromas in a gel and then blends it into the anko, preserving freshness after cooking. In a development room lined with trial batches, staff work up everything from caramel-milk anko to playful experiments that never made it to market—one squid-based paste reportedly tasted surprisingly good as a savory snack—but the pipeline continues, with requests for items like corn-soup anko and demi-glace-style pastes now in testing. To widen audiences, Matsubara opened a shop last year on Rokko Road called Antenna—both a literal “antenna shop” and a pun inviting customers to tune in to new anko—where first-time visitors sample purple-sweet-potato spreads and other unusual flavors. The company hopes to push anko beyond sweets into everyday pantry use as a seasoning.

From grooved noodles that catch every drop of broth to jelly-locked aromas in bean paste, Kansai’s “food orchestrators” are turning craft and customization into quiet growth engines, keeping lines long and regulars loyal while letting front-of-house brands shine.

