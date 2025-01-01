News On Japan
Education

Okinawa Cancels Student Dispatch Program to China

NAHA, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - Okinawa’s Board of Education has cancelled this year’s program to send high school students to China after officials received notice from the host institution that it could no longer accept the group.

The program, launched in the 2012 fiscal year, sends Okinawa high school students to China for language study and cultural exchange. This year’s dispatch was scheduled to run from November 29th to December 11th, with 20 students planning to spend nearly two weeks in Shanghai.

However, on November 18th, the prefecture was informed by the partner school that it would be unable to receive the students, with no specific reason provided. The cancellation comes as relations between Japan and China continue to deteriorate following remarks in the Diet by Prime Minister Takaichi regarding a potential contingency involving Taiwan, a development that local officials believe may have influenced the decision in China.

The prefectural education bureau says it cannot allow students to lose valuable learning opportunities and is now working to organise an alternative training program within Okinawa.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Okinawa Cancels Student Dispatch Program to China

Okinawa’s Board of Education has cancelled this year’s program to send high school students to China after officials received notice from the host institution that it could no longer accept the group.

Hokkaido Struggles to Dispose of Culled Bears

Culling of bears in Hokkaido has surged to unprecedented levels this fiscal year, with 963 animals killed across the prefecture as sightings and human attacks rise at a record pace, prompting local governments and disposal facilities to struggle with the sheer volume of carcasses awaiting processing.

Japan–China Tensions Deepen as Cancellations Surge

Tensions between Japan and China have escalated rapidly following remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi in the Diet regarding a potential contingency involving Taiwan, prompting Beijing to introduce a series of countermeasures including a call for citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan, with the impact already spreading across the Kansai region’s economy.

Princess Aiko Travels To Northern Laos

Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended a luncheon in the ancient Laotian capital of Luang Prabang on November 20th during the imperial couple’s official visit to Laos, where she delivered her second set of remarks since arriving in the country.

Oita Fire Brought Under Control

A large-scale fire in Oita City’s Saganoseki district entered its third day on November 20th, and although authorities declared the blaze “brought under control” late in the morning, firefighters continued battling smoldering hotspots across the affected area as a full extinguishment remained out of reach.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Childcare Workers Leaving Saitama for Tokyo as Wage Gap Widens

Childcare workers in Saitama, a prefecture popular among families for its convenient access to central Tokyo, are increasingly leaving for jobs in the capital due to a growing wage gap, creating deep concern in communities that border Tokyo.

Hokkaido Launches Space Industry Fair Targeting Students

Hokkaido hosted a company briefing session in Sapporo aimed at students and career changers on November 19th as part of an effort to energize the region’s space-related industries.

Bonbon Drop Stickers Spark Frenzy

A craze for puffy, glossy Bonbon Drop Stickers is spreading rapidly among elementary and junior high school students, turning these colorful seals into one of the most sought-after items of the season while also emerging as an unexpected communication tool for families.

What Lies Behind the Surge of Inappropriate Childcare

Cases of inappropriate childcare are emerging across the country, and a recent incident in Higashi-Osaka has renewed concerns about how young children are being treated in nurseries.

Kyoto University Grounds Closed After Possible Bear Sighting

Kyoto Sangyo University has suspended access to its athletics grounds after a report of an animal resembling a bear was made near the facility in Kyoto City.

Tokyo Issues Influenza Epidemic Warning for First Time in 16 Years

Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an influenza epidemic warning on November 13th after the number of reported cases reached the alert threshold, marking the first such announcement in November in 16 years.

63.5% of Non-Attending Students Unaware of Online Attendance System

A recent survey has revealed that many students who do not attend school and their parents are unaware of Japan’s "online attendance" system, which allows remote learning to count as official attendance.

From Rock Bottom to Farming

After a painful divorce that nearly tore his family apart, Kenji Kataoka quit his stable job and began a new life as a sweet potato farmer in Kōka, Shiga Prefecture. The single father has spent the past two years working the fields while caring for his teenage son, Sōshi, who stopped attending school in elementary years. As the family faces its second harvest season, small changes begin to appear in their lives.