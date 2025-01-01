Toyota’s Global Production in October Reaches All-Time High

TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Toyota’s global production in October reached 926,987 vehicles, rising 3.8% from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year growth and setting a new single-month record for the first time in 1 year and 11 months.

The surge is driven in part by strong hybrid sales in North America despite the impact of tariff policies under the Trump administration, which helped lift output in the United States by a notable 26.4%, while production in China fell 6.4%, and global sales for October climbed to an all-time high of 922,087 vehicles, including 207,910 units sold in the United States, up 11.8%, 41,664 units in India, up a significant 37.1%, and 160,886 units in China, down 6.6%.

Source: テレ東BIZ