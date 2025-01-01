News On Japan
Business

Toyota’s Global Production in October Reaches All-Time High

TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Toyota’s global production in October reached 926,987 vehicles, rising 3.8% from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year growth and setting a new single-month record for the first time in 1 year and 11 months.

The surge is driven in part by strong hybrid sales in North America despite the impact of tariff policies under the Trump administration, which helped lift output in the United States by a notable 26.4%, while production in China fell 6.4%, and global sales for October climbed to an all-time high of 922,087 vehicles, including 207,910 units sold in the United States, up 11.8%, 41,664 units in India, up a significant 37.1%, and 160,886 units in China, down 6.6%.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Chinese Embassy Again Urges People to Refrain From Traveling to Japan

The Chinese Embassy in Japan reiterated its call for citizens to refrain from traveling to the country after issuing a renewed advisory on November 26th, warning on social media that those already in Japan should take extra precautions to stay safe as embassy officials report a rise in requests for assistance from Chinese nationals who say they have faced discrimination since July.

Tokyo Plans Flat 3% Lodging Tax

Tokyo announced on November 26th that it will overhaul its lodging tax system by replacing the current fixed-rate structure with a uniform tax equivalent to 3% of accommodation fees, a move intended to respond to sharply rising hotel prices.

AI Fake Bear Image Prompts Safety Alerts in Miyagi Town

Onagawa in Miyagi Prefecture issued a warning on social media after receiving what was believed to be a photo of a bear spotted in town, but the image was later revealed to be a fake created with generative AI.

Kumamoto Begins Cleanup Following 5+ Quake

A powerful earthquake struck the Aso region of Kumamoto at around 6:01 p.m. on November 25th, toppling a residential gate in Aso City and scattering roof tiles across the road, while rockfalls and damage were reported in nearby areas.

20 People Trapped on Japan’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

A Ferris wheel at the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, Osaka, known as the tallest in Japan at 123 meters, came to an abrupt stop on November 25th after a lightning strike disabled its operating system, leaving 20 passengers trapped in nine gondolas until the early hours of the following morning.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Toyota’s Global Production in October Reaches All-Time High

Toyota’s global production in October reached 926,987 vehicles, rising 3.8% from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year growth and setting a new single-month record for the first time in 1 year and 11 months.

Narita Airport to End Land Lease as Fund Faces Investor Turmoil

Investors in the real-estate fund Minna de Ooya-san, which raised more than 200 billion yen while promising annual returns of around 7%, are facing deepening uncertainty as Narita International Airport Company moves to end its lease of development land near the airport at the end of this month, adding further strain to a project already mired in delays and halted distributions.

Honda Resumes Output as China-Linked Chip Bottleneck Ends

Honda announced on November 25th that production has resumed at its automobile plant in Mexico after operations were halted from late October due to a semiconductor shortage.

Concerns Grow Over AI Bubble

The Nikkei Stock Average climbed into the 52,000-yen range in October before swinging sharply and falling back below 50,000 yen, raising questions over whether the benchmark has already entered a correction phase or whether the market can stabilize above the 50,000-yen level and aim higher.

The Mystery Behind Japan's Consumer Price Index

The steady rise in food prices in Japan has become unmistakable, with some items increasing by as much as 10% in September 2025, yet the overall consumer price index shows growth of only around 3%, leaving many wondering why the gap is so large and whether official data truly reflects the burden households feel.

Japan’s Labor Shortage Pushes Thousands of Firms Toward Failure

A deepening labor shortage is increasingly weighing on the Japanese economy, forcing businesses to shorten operating hours or scale back services and generating massive lost opportunities that are estimated to reach 16 trillion yen in fiscal 2024.

3% of New Tokyo Condos Acquired by Overseas Residents

The share of people with overseas addresses purchasing newly built condominiums in Tokyo reached 3% in the first half of this year, according to a government survey that sheds light on growing concern that short-term transactions by foreign buyers may be contributing to rising property prices.

Guide to Buying a Condo in Japan

Condominium prices continue to surge across Japan, prompting renewed debate over whether the market will cool and how households should navigate the choice between buying and renting. A detailed analysis from housing loan comparison service MogeCheck highlights the factors driving prices upward, the limits of proposed regulations, and the shifting landscape of mortgage options.