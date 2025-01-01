News On Japan
Komeito Leader Presents New Vision Focused on Centrist Reform

TOKYO, Nov 30 (News On Japan) - Komeito leader Saito told senior members of the party’s regional organizations that, following the party’s departure from its coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party, he intends to establish a new party vision centered on centrist reform by the time of the party convention next autumn, saying in the meeting that he is determined to raise the banner of centrist reform high within Japanese politics and open up a new horizon by serving as a unifying axis across the ruling and opposition blocs.

Framing centrist reform as the core of this effort, Saito laid out five policy pillars, including the creation of a new social security model that reassures the working-age population and the realization of an inclusive society through measures such as introducing a selective system for married couples to use different surnames. He added that a new committee will be formed to deliberate these policies in detail, while also indicating that the party will decide its stance on the government’s supplementary budget for this fiscal year—which underpins the administration’s economic measures—after examining the forthcoming debates in the Diet.

Source: テレ東BIZ

