Why the Pontocho Fire Was Contained Quickly

KYOTO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out recently in Kyoto’s Pontocho district, yet despite the area’s narrow alleyways and tightly packed wooden buildings, the damage was limited to the complete loss of a single establishment with no injuries reported.

The incident stood in stark contrast to Hong Kong, where a high-rise blaze claimed 146 lives, raising questions over why Pontocho was able to avoid large-scale casualties. Behind the outcome lay a combination of lesser-known firefighting capabilities and a “Kyoto-developed secret weapon,” offering insight into both the strengths and limits of Japan’s fire response. Special commentator Takaoka explains whether a high-rise disaster like the one in Hong Kong could happen in Japan.

Takaoka began by reflecting on the series of fires reported last week, noting that the blaze in Hong Kong was especially tragic, while Pontocho—although no stranger to fire—had once again escaped with minimal harm. While Japanese media often ask whether such disasters could occur domestically, specialists are reluctant to declare Japan completely safe. Having observed disaster sites around the world, Takaoka stressed that he could not claim Japan is 100% secure.

The Hong Kong tragedy left deep grief across the city, with 146 deaths confirmed and more than 40 residents still unaccounted for, meaning the toll may rise further. Police have released footage of the search inside the high-rise apartment, but the investigation is expected to take three to four weeks. Residents described how smoke filled rooms instantaneously, making escape extremely difficult. One man who lived on the sixth floor said it was “overwhelming in seconds,” and that many neighbors he had known for years were now gone.

The fire is believed to have started near a maintenance platform before igniting styrofoam materials attached to windows and doors, causing flames to spread rapidly up the building. A resident living in the neighboring tower recounted how he phoned his father, who was at home on the eighth floor, urging him to flee immediately. After escaping to the ground floor, the father filmed footage that showed flames shooting up the facade just minutes after the first emergency call at 3:12 p.m. The fire soon spread to adjacent buildings, igniting bamboo scaffolding and other materials.

Hong Kong authorities are reportedly sensitive to public criticism, with local media reporting that a man who posted online calling for the investigation of government officials was detained, along with a former district councillor and a volunteer accused of using the fire to provoke unrest.

Footage from Kyoto later captured thick black smoke and orange flames rising over Pontocho on the evening of around 8 p.m., originating from a first-floor kitchen before spreading upward. Fire engines lined the narrow entertainment district, where restaurants sit shoulder to shoulder along tight alleys. The building was ultimately consumed, but around 50 customers inside were evacuated safely and no injuries occurred.

The two incidents highlight both the potential and limitations of Japan’s firefighting capabilities—particularly in high-rise buildings and in traditional districts with extremely narrow streets. Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo all feature alleyways too tight for ladder trucks or even standard fire engines, as seen recently in a large fire in Oita, making access itself a major challenge.

In Pontocho, firefighters relied heavily on local geography and infrastructure developed specifically for such risks. The Kamo River runs beside the district, and although summer riverside dining platforms are absent in winter, the riverbank has been engineered to support the weight of fire engines. This allows crews to park along the river, draw water directly, and establish operational bases. Maintaining water flow in the river is considered vital, as firefighters prefer fresh water over seawater, which contains impurities that quickly damage equipment.

Kyoto also deploys a unique piece of equipment long used in the city: the “hose cart,” known officially by its firefighting term rather than as a simple hand-pulled cart. Despite its appearance, it carries extended lengths of heavy hose and can be deployed where fire engines cannot enter. Modern versions include motorized models that can even carry personnel. Because a 20-meter hose weighs around 10 kilograms, extending 100 meters requires significant physical effort, making these carts indispensable in districts like Pontocho. Originating in Kyoto, they are now adopted across Japan, including by Tokyo Fire Department and municipalities throughout Osaka Prefecture.

Shifting to Hong Kong’s case, Takaoka explained that high-rise fires present completely different challenges. Standard ladder trucks in Tokyo and Osaka typically reach only about 10 floors, while larger models extend to roughly 14 floors—far short of the 32-story tower involved in the Hong Kong disaster. A 2015 fire in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward demonstrated similar limitations; flames on the 20th floor of a 25-story building were unreachable by ladder.

Building higher ladders is technically possible but impractical: longer ladders require extremely large and heavy trucks, which would be too massive to navigate urban streets or park near densely packed buildings. Instead, Japan relies on strict building laws. Any structure above a certain height must include sprinklers, internal water connections connected to the fire department’s pumps, fire-resistant emergency elevators for firefighters, and protected stairwells for evacuation. However, residential tenants are not always fully informed about these systems.

Ordinary elevators automatically stop on the ground floor during a fire and cannot be used for evacuation. Returning residents unaware of the fire could step out directly into flames, so systems are designed to prevent this. Residents must escape using stairways or balcony escape ladders, while firefighters use dedicated emergency elevators and access routes designed to endure until the final stages of a blaze.

During past high-rise fires in Japan where no casualties occurred, survivors consistently emphasized the importance of repeated evacuation drills—practiced so frequently that residents grew tired of them. Takaoka stressed that regardless of regulations or equipment, fires are ultimately caused by human error, making prevention the most critical factor.

Source: YOMIURI