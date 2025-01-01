Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

The suspect, identified as Jiang Chunyu, a 34-year-old Chinese national living in Kawasaki City, was detained on suspicion of violating the Act on Punishment of Violent Acts after he allegedly pointed a knife at a former colleague attending the company’s year-end party that was underway in the hall.

Jiang is a former employee of the company hosting the gathering. According to party attendees, the incident occurred during a gift raffle when shouting in Chinese suddenly erupted in the hall, and sheets of paper printed with Chinese text had been scattered across the tables.

Jiang has reportedly denied parts of the allegation, telling investigators that he “entered the banquet hall to distribute a protest letter and was forcibly stopped, so I only took a Chinese-style kitchen knife out of my bag.”

Source: TBS