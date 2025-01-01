News On Japan
Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

The suspect, identified as Jiang Chunyu, a 34-year-old Chinese national living in Kawasaki City, was detained on suspicion of violating the Act on Punishment of Violent Acts after he allegedly pointed a knife at a former colleague attending the company’s year-end party that was underway in the hall.

Jiang is a former employee of the company hosting the gathering. According to party attendees, the incident occurred during a gift raffle when shouting in Chinese suddenly erupted in the hall, and sheets of paper printed with Chinese text had been scattered across the tables.

Jiang has reportedly denied parts of the allegation, telling investigators that he “entered the banquet hall to distribute a protest letter and was forcibly stopped, so I only took a Chinese-style kitchen knife out of my bag.”

Previously: Man With Knife-Like Object Breaks Into Tokyo DisneySea Party

Source: TBS

Japan's Seniors Struggle as Retirement Realities Shift

As Japan enters what many now call the “100-year life era,” the question of how to finance a much longer old age has become unavoidable, with rising living costs and modest pensions leaving many seniors struggling to make ends meet and searching for ways to supplement their income.

Why the Pontocho Fire Was Contained Quickly

A fire broke out recently in Kyoto’s Pontocho district, yet despite the area’s narrow alleyways and tightly packed wooden buildings, the damage was limited to the complete loss of a single establishment with no injuries reported.

Ten Teens Arrested in Matsuyama Late-Night Rampage

A group of motorbikes roaring through the streets of Matsuyama late at night was witnessed in June 2025, as riders ignored police warnings and sped erratically through the city, weaving across lanes and provoking officers by taking off their shirts and swinging their jackets while continuing to ride through red lights in a display that put both themselves and nearby pedestrians at risk.

Two Workers Killed After Being Trapped Beneath Vacuum Truck

Two male workers died after becoming trapped beneath a vacuum truck on a municipal road in Hita, Oita, with emergency responders confirming on December 1st that both had suffered fatal injuries after the vehicle appeared to move unexpectedly while they were preparing to begin waste collection work.

'Worst in Recent Years' Floods Hit Southern Thailand; Japanese Evacuated in Indonesia

A series of torrential rains have triggered what authorities describe as the worst flooding in years across Southeast Asia, leaving more than 600 people dead and forcing Japanese nationals in several countries to flee for safety. JNN reporters gained access to heavily damaged areas in southern Thailand, where the impact has been severe.

Princess Aiko Turns 24

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, celebrated her 24th birthday on December 1st after a year marked by a series of first-time imperial events, public duties and her inaugural overseas official visit, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Fire Engulfs Pontocho in Kyoto

A fire broke out on the night of November 29th in Kyoto’s busy Pontocho entertainment district, prompting a large-scale evacuation as flames spread from one restaurant to neighboring buildings.

The Harsh Reality of Japan’s Estimated 10,000 Unregistered Citizens

An elderly woman without a family registry was found dead from starvation in her home in Takaishi, Osaka, exposing the severe isolation faced by people who are legally “invisible” and therefore unable to access basic public support. The case highlighted deeply rooted structural issues affecting an estimated 10,000 or more individuals nationwide who, for various reasons, were never entered into Japan’s koseki system.