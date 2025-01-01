Unclaimed Inheritances in Japan Surge to All-Time High

TOKYO, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - The amount of property left behind by deceased individuals with no legal heirs and subsequently transferred to the state reached a record 129.1 billion yen in fiscal 2024, highlighting a steady rise in unclaimed estates as Japan’s population ages.

Under Japanese law, the right to inherit is limited to spouses, children, and other designated relatives, and when no eligible heir exists, the family court appoints an administrator to settle obligations such as unpaid taxes before the remaining assets are turned over to the national treasury.

According to the Supreme Court, the total value of these estates reached 129.1 billion 6375 yen in fiscal 2024, the highest level since comparable data became available in fiscal 2013.

Behind the increase is the growing number of elderly people living alone, a demographic trend that has driven a year-on-year rise in ownerless estates flowing into state coffers.

