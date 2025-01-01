News On Japan
Business

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

SHIZUOKA, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Although the company has not disclosed pricing, the new model will be developed under the GR brand, with Toyota planning to produce supercars at regular intervals to ensure that manufacturing techniques and engineering expertise are passed down to future generations; at the presentation, Chairman Akio Toyoda likened this accumulated know-how to a treasured seasoning, saying he wants to preserve the company’s “secret sauce for the future” and entrust the craft of building cars to the next generation.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Eel Regulation Dropped After Japan Opposition

The proposal to strengthen regulations on international eel trade has been formally shelved, marking a result in line with the position pushed by Japan and several other countries.
EU member states and others had called for tighter controls on all eel transactions under the Washington Convention, citing global resource depletion and the need for stronger international oversight. However, Japan countered that the Japanese eel faces no imminent risk of extinction and opposed the measure.

Tsukiji Outer Market Urges Tourists to Stay Away in December

Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market has taken the unusual step of asking tourists not to visit in December as operators move to prevent crowd-related accidents during the busy year-end shopping season, with local officials also confirming that Shibuya’s New Year’s Eve countdown will be canceled for the sixth consecutive year.

Abe Akie Makes First Court Appearance

Abe Akie appeared at the Nara District Court on December 3rd for the lay judge trial of the shooting that killed former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, marking the first time she has attended proceedings in person. Akie arrived in the courtroom shortly after 1 p.m. wearing a navy jacket and bowed toward the gallery as she entered, while the court continued a scheduled witness examination of Sakurai Yoshihide, a religious scholar and specially appointed professor at Hokkaido University.

Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Once-Popular Shopping District in Osaka is Seeing Wave of Store Closures

Umeda’s Chayamachi district, located on the east side of central Osaka, is undergoing a noticeable shift as major retailers including Loft and ZARA have closed or relocated this year, even as large-scale developments such as Grand Green Osaka continue to open elsewhere in the area, raising questions about whether the district is transforming from a youth-oriented fashion hub into a center for subculture; to understand what is driving the changes, we spoke with Takanobu Okahara, president of Tsubasa Asset Partners and an expert on Osaka’s real estate trends.

Unclaimed Inheritances in Japan Surge to All-Time High

The amount of property left behind by deceased individuals with no legal heirs and subsequently transferred to the state reached a record 129.1 billion yen in fiscal 2024, highlighting a steady rise in unclaimed estates as Japan’s population ages.

Nissan to Offset Five Years of Pay Cuts for Workers Transferred to Kyushu Plant

Nissan is considering a plan to compensate employees who transfer from its Oppama plant in Kanagawa to the company’s Kyushu factory by paying in advance the equivalent of five years’ worth of reduced monthly wages, according to reporting obtained by JNN.

Japan’s Long-Term Rate Surges to 18-Year High

The long-term interest rate briefly reached its highest level in 18 and a half years when the yield on the newly issued 10-year Japanese government bond rose to 1.910 percent on the Tokyo bond market on December 4th, reflecting speculation that the Bank of Japan will move toward an additional rate hike sooner rather than later while concerns over fiscal deterioration under the Taichi administration’s expansionary spending continue to drive selling of government bonds.

Fireworks Cut, Food Prices Up: Inflation Relief Measures Risk Backfiring

A surge in prices is hitting local festivals across Japan, with the centuries-old Chichibu Night Festival, one of the nation’s three major float festivals, reducing its traditional fireworks program by 200 shots after pyrotechnic costs soared, as the Highashi administration rolls out inflation countermeasures that aim to support households but have prompted concerns that they may end up accelerating inflation instead, raising questions about how these policies will ultimately affect everyday life.

Roland Opens High-Tech Hub in Hamamatsu

Roland has completed construction of its new headquarters building in Hamamatsu, with the company holding its official opening ceremony on November 27th.

BYD Launches PHV in Japan Starting at 3.98 Million Yen

BYD will introduce an aggressively priced plug-in hybrid vehicle in Japan as part of its bid to expand market share, with the company set to begin domestic sales of its Sealion 6 model on December 1st at a starting price of 3.98 million yen, according to reporting by TV Tokyo.

Toyota’s Global Production in October Reaches All-Time High

Toyota’s global production in October reached 926,987 vehicles, rising 3.8% from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year growth and setting a new single-month record for the first time in 1 year and 11 months.