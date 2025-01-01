Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

SHIZUOKA, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Although the company has not disclosed pricing, the new model will be developed under the GR brand, with Toyota planning to produce supercars at regular intervals to ensure that manufacturing techniques and engineering expertise are passed down to future generations; at the presentation, Chairman Akio Toyoda likened this accumulated know-how to a treasured seasoning, saying he wants to preserve the company’s “secret sauce for the future” and entrust the craft of building cars to the next generation.

Source: Kyodo