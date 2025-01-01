News On Japan
Travel

Chinese Airlines Extend Free Cancellation Period for Japan-Bound Flights

BEIJING, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - China’s major airlines have extended the period during which Japan-bound tickets can be cancelled free of charge, with carriers announcing by today that the deadline—initially set to run through the end of this year—will now continue until March 28th 2026.

The move comes as the Chinese government steps up calls for citizens to avoid travelling to Japan after reacting sharply to Prime Minister Kishida’s remarks in November regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, heightening political tensions between the two countries.

With the new deadline now covering the Lunar New Year holiday period in February, one of China’s biggest travel seasons, the policy shift could dampen demand for trips to Japan during the spring festival’s extended holiday period.

Source: テレ東BIZ

