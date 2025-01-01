News On Japan
Japan's Revised July–September GDP Falls at Annualized 2.3%

TOKYO, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - Japan’s real GDP for the July–September quarter was revised downward to a 0.6% decline from the previous three months, equivalent to an annualized drop of 2.3%, according to updated Cabinet Office data released on December 8.

The figure reflects inflation-adjusted output and marks a sharper contraction than the initial estimate of a 1.8% annualized decrease published in November.

The revision incorporates the latest statistical inputs, which showed corporate capital investment slipping into negative territory. Weaker spending by businesses weighed heavily on overall GDP, underscoring the fragility of Japan’s recovery as companies continue to curb investment amid uncertain global demand.

Source: TBS

