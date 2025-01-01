Tsunami Warnings After Magnitude 7.6 Quake Off Aomori

Aomori, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - A powerful earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture at around 11:15 p.m. on December 8th, prompting tsunami warnings across the central Pacific side of Hokkaido, the Pacific coast of Aomori, and parts of Iwate as authorities urged residents to stay away from the shoreline and remain alert for further shaking.

According to the Meteorological Agency, the quake measured a magnitude of 7.6 with its epicenter located off the eastern coast of Aomori at a depth of roughly 50 kilometers. The strongest shaking, classified as an upper 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, was recorded in the Nango district of Hachinohe.

Areas that experienced an upper 6 included Nango in Hachinohe, while lower 6 shaking was observed in Hachinohe’s Uchimaru district, in Oirase’s Nakashimoda area, and in Hashikami’s Dobutsu district.

Source: ウェザーニュース