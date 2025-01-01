Japan Issues Warning Over Contracts Restricting Livestreamers

TOKYO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - The Fair Trade Commission issued a warning to four livestreamer management agencies after finding that performers on the Pococha streaming app were bound by contracts that restricted their activities, including clauses requiring them to refrain from livestreaming for a certain period after leaving their agency.

The agencies warned were AEGIS GROUP, Colors, 321 and WASABI, all of which manage so-called “livers” who broadcast on platforms such as Pococha.

According to the Fair Trade Commission, the contracts signed between the four agencies and their affiliated livestreamers contained provisions that limited the performers’ activities, including bans on livestreaming for a specified period after leaving the agency. The number of livestreamers affected by these contracts is estimated to total around 30,000 across the four agencies. The commission determined that such restrictions could potentially violate antitrust law and issued a warning to the agencies on December XXth.

After a series of incidents in the entertainment industry in which talent agencies were found to impede the transfer of artists to other firms, the Fair Trade Commission compiled and published guidelines in September outlining “conduct expected of entertainment agencies,” including appropriate measures when artists change affiliations.

By disclosing the names of the agencies involved in this case, the commission said it aims to promote fair business practices across the broader entertainment industry.

Source: TBS