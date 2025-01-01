News On Japan
Business

Why SoftBank Is Taking Aim at Loss-Making Rakuten Mobile

TOKYO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - Rakuten Mobile continues to draw attention every earnings season, and while its losses have been narrowing, the pain it inflicts on the Rakuten Group’s overall performance has not fundamentally changed. Even so, chair Hiroshi Mikitani describes the mobile business as contributing “more than expected,” and insists the company will maintain its stance of keeping low-price, unlimited data plans even as other carriers move to raise fees.

That position prompted SoftBank chief executive Junichi Miyagawa to call Rakuten’s strategy “unfair,” raising questions about what lies behind the remark.

Rakuten Mobile has long been viewed as struggling, and debate frequently surfaces on social media over whether the unit should be cut loose from the group. Looking at the mobile segment’s operating results for January to September 2025, the business posted an operating loss of 126.8 billion yen. This was an improvement compared with the same period a year earlier, but the division continues to weigh on group earnings.

Rakuten Mobile’s deficit peaked in fiscal 2022 and has gradually narrowed since then. For fiscal 2025, losses also appear on track to shrink from fiscal 2024. Even so, the group as a whole posted a net loss of 151.2 billion yen, partly due to impairment losses linked to the withdrawal of the Rakuten Mart online supermarket business from the Kansai region. The company had to lower the valuation of the business after profitability fell far short of initial expectations.

Online supermarkets face significant hurdles regardless of region. Whether goods are shipped from local stores or centralized warehouses, labor costs for picking and packaging are substantial, and even when robots are introduced, investment burdens remain high. Grocery margins are thin, meaning profitability requires high order volumes, yet many consumers still prefer choosing perishables such as fish or vegetables in person. These structural challenges have made online supermarkets difficult to scale.

Rakuten Mobile’s subscriber base, meanwhile, has exceeded 9.5 million, placing the 10 million mark within reach. Under the Rakuten ecosystem model, mobile subscribers tend to be heavy users of Rakuten Ichiba, Rakuten Travel and Rakuten Securities, making them valuable customers. For this reason, even though the mobile unit is loss-making, it is treated as a strategically important business within the group.

Rakuten also allocates to the mobile segment a portion of earnings generated elsewhere in the group under the label of “mobile ecosystem contribution.” While Mikitani argues that the mobile division’s overall impact is “beyond expectations,” the approach has drawn scrutiny, as it effectively shifts profits from other internet businesses onto mobile to highlight its perceived value.

As major carriers raise mobile plan prices citing inflation, greater use of AI, enhanced security measures and higher equipment costs, Rakuten Mobile has deliberately chosen not to follow suit. Mikitani declared that the company would maintain low-priced unlimited plans, and subscriber numbers have risen as a result. As a late entrant, Rakuten must differentiate itself from NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank, and its competitive lever is price. A steep hike would risk undermining the core rationale for entering the market in 2020, when Mikitani launched the service amid widespread criticism that mobile bills in Japan were too high.

SoftBank’s Miyagawa, however, argues that Rakuten is not shouldering its fair share of network-building responsibilities. The final portions of raising population coverage rates — the last 5 to 10 percent — require extensive investment in rural and sparsely populated areas, where installing base stations and laying fiber is costly. Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank have each expanded coverage through incremental, labor-intensive work, while Rakuten has relied heavily on KDDI’s roaming network in these regions.

Miyagawa contends that a carrier allocated spectrum under the national licensing framework should build out its own network, and that Rakuten’s ability to maintain low prices without undertaking the same level of infrastructure investment is “unfair.” The unusually sharp criticism reflects growing concern as Rakuten Mobile moves closer to surpassing 10 million lines and gradually expands its presence in a subscription-based industry where scale directly drives revenue through monthly fees and value-added services.

For incumbents, the prospect of Rakuten continuing to gain ground is a real threat to their subscriber base. Miyagawa’s remark underscores the competitive tension now emerging in a market where even small shifts in customer numbers can have significant long-term effects.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Popular Baby Names in Japan Reveal Cultural Shift

The most popular baby names of 2025 were led by Minato for boys and Sui for girls, according to rankings released by Meiji Yasuda Life, which highlighted continued enthusiasm for certain kanji characters and showed how naming trends have evolved since the survey began in the first year of the Taisho era.

Japan Issues Warning for Potential Large Aftershock

A powerful earthquake with a seismic intensity of 6+ struck Aomori late on December 8th, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue a temporary tsunami warning for coastal areas along the Pacific side of the prefecture. While the warning has since been downgraded, the government is urging caution after authorities announced, for the first time, a heightened possibility of another large earthquake occurring off Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast.

Japan Adjusts Plan to Raise Departure Tax to 3,000 yen

A plan to sharply raise Japan’s departure tax is taking shape as the government and ruling coalition have begun coordinating a proposal to lift the current 1,000 yen levy to a flat 3,000 yen per person in next fiscal year’s tax reform, adding new momentum to calls for expanded funding to deal with overtourism across the country.

Chinese Tourists Plunge as Travel Warning Takes Effect in Japan

Chinese tourists are disappearing from major destinations across the Kansai region as diplomatic tensions between Japan and China continue to deepen on the heels of comments by Prime Minister Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting Beijing to urge its citizens to refrain from traveling or studying in Japan.

Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

JR East to Launch Japan’s First Cargo-Only Shinkansen

JR East announced that it will begin operating the nation’s first cargo-only Shinkansen on March 23rd 2026, running between Morioka and Tokyo with loading and unloading carried out on dollies directly at the rail yard.

Why SoftBank Is Taking Aim at Loss-Making Rakuten Mobile

Rakuten Mobile continues to draw attention every earnings season, and while its losses have been narrowing, the pain it inflicts on the Rakuten Group’s overall performance has not fundamentally changed. Even so, chair Hiroshi Mikitani describes the mobile business as contributing “more than expected,” and insists the company will maintain its stance of keeping low-price, unlimited data plans even as other carriers move to raise fees.

Japan Issues Warning Over Contracts Restricting Livestreamers

The Fair Trade Commission issued a warning to four livestreamer management agencies after finding that performers on the Pococha streaming app were bound by contracts that restricted their activities, including clauses requiring them to refrain from livestreaming for a certain period after leaving their agency.

Long-Term Interest Rates Keep Surging to 18-Year High, Approaching 2 Percent

Long-term interest rates continued their rapid ascent on December 8th, reaching their highest level in 18 years and six months in the latest sign of tightening financial conditions.

Japan's Revised July–September GDP Falls at Annualized 2.3%

Japan’s real GDP for the July–September quarter was revised downward to a 0.6% decline from the previous three months, equivalent to an annualized drop of 2.3%, according to updated Cabinet Office data released on December 8.

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Once-Popular Shopping District in Osaka is Seeing Wave of Store Closures

Umeda’s Chayamachi district, located on the east side of central Osaka, is undergoing a noticeable shift as major retailers including Loft and ZARA have closed or relocated this year, even as large-scale developments such as Grand Green Osaka continue to open elsewhere in the area, raising questions about whether the district is transforming from a youth-oriented fashion hub into a center for subculture; to understand what is driving the changes, we spoke with Takanobu Okahara, president of Tsubasa Asset Partners and an expert on Osaka’s real estate trends.

Unclaimed Inheritances in Japan Surge to All-Time High

The amount of property left behind by deceased individuals with no legal heirs and subsequently transferred to the state reached a record 129.1 billion yen in fiscal 2024, highlighting a steady rise in unclaimed estates as Japan’s population ages.