News On Japan
Business

JR East to Launch Japan’s First Cargo-Only Shinkansen

TOKYO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - JR East announced that it will begin operating the nation’s first cargo-only Shinkansen on March 23rd 2026, running between Morioka and Tokyo with loading and unloading carried out on dollies directly at the rail yard.

The train will use a seven-car E3 series set previously deployed on the Yamagata Shinkansen ‘Tsubasa,’ with all passenger seating removed and the cars fully converted for freight use, allowing the service to carry up to 17.4 tons, or roughly 1,000 boxes.

The train will run coupled with the ‘Yamabiko’ and operate one scheduled round per weekday. JR East expects strong demand for transporting agricultural and marine products along the route.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Popular Baby Names in Japan Reveal Cultural Shift

The most popular baby names of 2025 were led by Minato for boys and Sui for girls, according to rankings released by Meiji Yasuda Life, which highlighted continued enthusiasm for certain kanji characters and showed how naming trends have evolved since the survey began in the first year of the Taisho era.

Japan Issues Warning for Potential Large Aftershock

A powerful earthquake with a seismic intensity of 6+ struck Aomori late on December 8th, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue a temporary tsunami warning for coastal areas along the Pacific side of the prefecture. While the warning has since been downgraded, the government is urging caution after authorities announced, for the first time, a heightened possibility of another large earthquake occurring off Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast.

Japan Adjusts Plan to Raise Departure Tax to 3,000 yen

A plan to sharply raise Japan’s departure tax is taking shape as the government and ruling coalition have begun coordinating a proposal to lift the current 1,000 yen levy to a flat 3,000 yen per person in next fiscal year’s tax reform, adding new momentum to calls for expanded funding to deal with overtourism across the country.

Chinese Tourists Plunge as Travel Warning Takes Effect in Japan

Chinese tourists are disappearing from major destinations across the Kansai region as diplomatic tensions between Japan and China continue to deepen on the heels of comments by Prime Minister Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting Beijing to urge its citizens to refrain from traveling or studying in Japan.

Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

JR East to Launch Japan’s First Cargo-Only Shinkansen

JR East announced that it will begin operating the nation’s first cargo-only Shinkansen on March 23rd 2026, running between Morioka and Tokyo with loading and unloading carried out on dollies directly at the rail yard.

Why SoftBank Is Taking Aim at Loss-Making Rakuten Mobile

Rakuten Mobile continues to draw attention every earnings season, and while its losses have been narrowing, the pain it inflicts on the Rakuten Group’s overall performance has not fundamentally changed. Even so, chair Hiroshi Mikitani describes the mobile business as contributing “more than expected,” and insists the company will maintain its stance of keeping low-price, unlimited data plans even as other carriers move to raise fees.

Japan Issues Warning Over Contracts Restricting Livestreamers

The Fair Trade Commission issued a warning to four livestreamer management agencies after finding that performers on the Pococha streaming app were bound by contracts that restricted their activities, including clauses requiring them to refrain from livestreaming for a certain period after leaving their agency.

Long-Term Interest Rates Keep Surging to 18-Year High, Approaching 2 Percent

Long-term interest rates continued their rapid ascent on December 8th, reaching their highest level in 18 years and six months in the latest sign of tightening financial conditions.

Japan's Revised July–September GDP Falls at Annualized 2.3%

Japan’s real GDP for the July–September quarter was revised downward to a 0.6% decline from the previous three months, equivalent to an annualized drop of 2.3%, according to updated Cabinet Office data released on December 8.

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Once-Popular Shopping District in Osaka is Seeing Wave of Store Closures

Umeda’s Chayamachi district, located on the east side of central Osaka, is undergoing a noticeable shift as major retailers including Loft and ZARA have closed or relocated this year, even as large-scale developments such as Grand Green Osaka continue to open elsewhere in the area, raising questions about whether the district is transforming from a youth-oriented fashion hub into a center for subculture; to understand what is driving the changes, we spoke with Takanobu Okahara, president of Tsubasa Asset Partners and an expert on Osaka’s real estate trends.

Unclaimed Inheritances in Japan Surge to All-Time High

The amount of property left behind by deceased individuals with no legal heirs and subsequently transferred to the state reached a record 129.1 billion yen in fiscal 2024, highlighting a steady rise in unclaimed estates as Japan’s population ages.