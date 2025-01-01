China Renews Call for Citizens to Avoid Travel to Japan Citing Recent Earthquakes

BEIJING, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - China’s Foreign Ministry issued a renewed advisory on December 11th urging Chinese nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Japan, reiterating a call made nearly one month ago but this time citing a series of earthquakes observed off the eastern coast of Honshu as the reason for heightened caution.

According to state broadcaster China Central Television, the ministry warned that multiple earthquakes have occurred continuously in waters near eastern Honshu since December 8th, noting that the tremors have resulted in numerous injuries and triggered tsunami observations across parts of Japan. The ministry also highlighted that Japanese authorities have stated there remains a possibility of a larger earthquake occurring.

China had previously called on its citizens to refrain from travelling to Japan on November 14th, following parliamentary remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi concerning a potential Taiwan contingency. The latest advisory appears aimed at reinforcing that earlier message, with Beijing now using what it describes as seismic risks as justification for tightening its recommendation.

Source: TBS