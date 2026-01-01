Takaichi Cabinet Support Hits 72%

TOKYO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - The cabinet led by Sanae Takaichi continues to enjoy strong public support, with its approval rating standing at 72%, according to an opinion poll conducted over two days through February 15, the first weekend following the House of Representatives election.

The survey, carried out by FNN using random digit dialing to both landline and mobile phones on February 14th and 15th, gathered responses from 1,008 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide, with results weighted to match census data.

Support for the Takaichi cabinet rose 1.2 percentage points from January’s 70.8% to 72%, marking the fifth consecutive survey since the administration’s launch in which approval has remained in the 70% range. The share of respondents who said they did not support the cabinet fell 0.6 points from January to 22.8%.

More than half of respondents, 55.6%, said they viewed the recent House of Representatives election results—in which the Liberal Democratic Party secured more than two-thirds of seats—as positive, while 31.5% said they did not.

Asked about the preferred framework for the next administration, 34.8% favored maintaining the current coalition between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, making it the most popular option. A coalition including the Democratic Party for the People alongside the LDP and Ishin was supported by 26.5%, while 9% preferred an LDP-only government. Another 24.1% selected other arrangements.

On policy priorities, respondents most frequently cited measures to address rising prices and potential consumption tax cuts at 40.7%. Social security policies, including pensions and healthcare, followed at 22.6%, with foreign and security policy at 10.8%. Political reform such as reducing the number of lawmakers and tightening rules on political donations was chosen by 8.2%, followed by foreign resident policy at 5.9%, constitutional revision at 3.3%, and energy policy including nuclear power at 3.2%.

A proposal promoted by the ruling parties during the election to reduce the consumption tax on food and beverages to 0% for two years drew majority support, with 52.5% saying it should be implemented. However, 40.3% opposed the measure. Among those in favor, 75.5% said the tax cut should begin within this year, 18.6% said next year, and 5.3% said it could wait two years or more.

If funding for a consumption tax cut could only be secured through issuing deficit-covering government bonds, 56.8% said the tax cut should not proceed, compared with 33% who said bonds should be issued to fund the reduction.

Regarding the new centrist party formed by the merger of House of Representatives members from the Constitutional Democratic Party and Komeito under the name “Centrist Reform Alliance,” just over 13% said its image had changed following a leadership transition, while more than 81% said it had not.

When asked about the future shape of the alliance, 16.2% said the current arrangement—limited to lower house members—was sufficient, while 22.1% said upper house and local lawmakers from both parties should also join. A majority of 51.8%, however, said it would be better for the Constitutional Democratic Party and Komeito to remain separate.

