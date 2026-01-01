Japan Launches Review of Key National Security Policies

TOKYO, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government held the first meeting of an expert panel on April 27 to begin discussions on revising three key security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy.

During the session, participants called for stronger preparations for emerging forms of warfare, including consideration of acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, expanding the use of unmanned systems, and enhancing capabilities that make use of AI, or artificial intelligence.

The 15-member panel is made up of security specialists as well as senior figures from the business community and media organizations. Kenichiro Sasae, former ambassador to the United States, was appointed chair of the group.

The panel is expected to compile recommendations for submission to the government in the coming months.

Source: テレ東BIZ